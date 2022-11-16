Burglary suspect tracked down, second on the loose

Mitchum Kenjo Wood (left) and Al Handel Pearson

(CNS): Al Handel Pearson (48), who was wanted by police in connection with burglary offences, has been located and arrested after police issued an appeal last week to the public to help track him down. Mitchum Kenjo Wood (35), who is also wanted by police for several burglaries, remains on the loose. Wood is about 5’11” tall, of slim build with dark hair and a brown complexion and is known to frequent the Bodden Town area.

Police extended their thanks to the public for help finding Pearson and asked again for their assistance in finding Wood.

According to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted under this section, you may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.