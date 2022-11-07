7MB free-for-all can’t be ignored, says premier

Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Uncontrolled vending on Seven Mile Beach has re-emerged as cruise passengers return while beach venues catering to them have all but disappeared. Public Beach was set aside for the Caymanian public to enjoy, but local families are being crowded out by masses of cruise tourists and unregulated trading. Premier Wayne Panton has said that the vending issue on 7MB has to be addressed and that the serenity of a “beautiful public asset” was being undermined.

Speaking recently via video call on Cayman Marl Road’s online morning show, Panton said that it was a mistake to have allowed the irregular trading to start as it has obviously got worse.

“It’s a challenge that cannot be ignored,” he said, noting that when he was commerce minister in the 2013-2017 PPM administration, he had begun investigating under what authority the people were doing business on the Seven Mile Public Beach.

He said that the vendors had given him the name of one person in authority who had told them they could operate on the beach. Panton didn’t reveal the name of the person who had allegedly given them permission but expressed his concern about what had happened as a consequence.

“That is not the way to run a country. That is not the way to have a proper process or fairness in the way you would deal with business regulation,” he said. “But I wasn’t given a lot of support in trying to address it at that time, as for some people it is a politically sensitive issue,” Panton stated of his former PPM colleagues, noting that many things are politically sensitive but it was now time to deal with the situation.

“We need to find a workable solution… We have to make sure public assets are available to the public,” he said. With beach chairs down to the waterline and irregular traders selling beer, ganja and other things, people can barely walk along the shore, never mind enjoy family time on the beach itself, the premier said.

Cayman is suffering from problems that have been allowed to get worse because those in government have failed to tackle them, he said, indicating that he would find a way to deal with it.

Most of the illegal vending takes place during days of high cruise numbers. Panton has raised concerns about the impact of cruise tourism on the community as well as the conflict it presents with efforts to improve overnight guest numbers.

He stressed again that the government does not support the idea of a cruise ship pier or trying to attract excessive numbers of cruise visitors. Instead, PACT wants to improve the situation so that local operators get a better deal from the cruise lines while catering to fewer people.