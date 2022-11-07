7MB free-for-all can’t be ignored, says premier
(CNS): Uncontrolled vending on Seven Mile Beach has re-emerged as cruise passengers return while beach venues catering to them have all but disappeared. Public Beach was set aside for the Caymanian public to enjoy, but local families are being crowded out by masses of cruise tourists and unregulated trading. Premier Wayne Panton has said that the vending issue on 7MB has to be addressed and that the serenity of a “beautiful public asset” was being undermined.
Speaking recently via video call on Cayman Marl Road’s online morning show, Panton said that it was a mistake to have allowed the irregular trading to start as it has obviously got worse.
“It’s a challenge that cannot be ignored,” he said, noting that when he was commerce minister in the 2013-2017 PPM administration, he had begun investigating under what authority the people were doing business on the Seven Mile Public Beach.
He said that the vendors had given him the name of one person in authority who had told them they could operate on the beach. Panton didn’t reveal the name of the person who had allegedly given them permission but expressed his concern about what had happened as a consequence.
“That is not the way to run a country. That is not the way to have a proper process or fairness in the way you would deal with business regulation,” he said. “But I wasn’t given a lot of support in trying to address it at that time, as for some people it is a politically sensitive issue,” Panton stated of his former PPM colleagues, noting that many things are politically sensitive but it was now time to deal with the situation.
“We need to find a workable solution… We have to make sure public assets are available to the public,” he said. With beach chairs down to the waterline and irregular traders selling beer, ganja and other things, people can barely walk along the shore, never mind enjoy family time on the beach itself, the premier said.
Cayman is suffering from problems that have been allowed to get worse because those in government have failed to tackle them, he said, indicating that he would find a way to deal with it.
Most of the illegal vending takes place during days of high cruise numbers. Panton has raised concerns about the impact of cruise tourism on the community as well as the conflict it presents with efforts to improve overnight guest numbers.
He stressed again that the government does not support the idea of a cruise ship pier or trying to attract excessive numbers of cruise visitors. Instead, PACT wants to improve the situation so that local operators get a better deal from the cruise lines while catering to fewer people.
We made the mistake of visiting the public beach on a cruise ship day. All of the cabanas were taken over by vendors one of which played loud music that you could have probably heard in George Town. The beach was packed with chairs that had been rented by those off the cruise ship. Not a pleasant experience
Wow! Mr. Premier while you are at it please get your group together to come up with ideas to partner with interested land owners in the outlying districts to create some unique attractions for the tourists – both cruise and stay overs- to take the strain off public beach. Spread the attractions around the islands.
Mr. Premier – 7 mile beach is not the only issue. Cayman has become a free-for-ALL. (ALL, except Caymanians, that is).
Why the hell are we so incapable of enforcing even the simplest of laws (tint/littering/speeding/indicating/business licensing…) with any consistency?
Be nice if he would tell us something we don’t already know…
Senior DCI approve all kinds of things that they shouldn’t be approving. eg There should not be any loud events approved near residential zonings, yet these keep happening. Last weekend a ticket-selling BYOB liquor DJ event at Safehaven Port Authority parking lot, yards from Turnberry until 2+am. Last night a fireworks show that began at 11pm off the Westin. Towns and Communities Law needs to be made relevant again – beginning with DCI reading, comprehending, and following the law. It emboldens the level of permissive lawlessness in our community. Who has our back, Panton?
Gosh anyone surprised by this mess? Vendors should not have been allowed period. So the solution is to stop them now. NO VENDORS! Problem solved.
Move the governor, designate the venue for locals or with a local only.
“It’s a challenge that cannot be ignored”…. but we’re going to ignore it anyway.
And who is to blame for this shambles?!
@1:19pm..Joey Who?
this issue started under udp….was ignored by do-nothing-ppm and will not be addreesed either by no-plan-pact.
cayman gets what it deserves, when the brightest and best minds on island are prevented from running for office.
another clear reason why we need direct rule…both sides of the house have failed to address this issue with the fear of losing votes…..hence nothing is done.
hence why civil service will never be reformed.
@1:10pm..direct rule by who? I hope you are not calling that shambles of a government in the UK better than ours or that we should be direct ruled by them..talk about a major f up that would be..
the usual soon-come non-update from wayne and no-plan-pact….zzzzzz
any person with a backbone and interest in the common good could get this mess sorted in a couple of days.
Such bullsht. If it can’t be ignored then stop ignoring it. DCI can go down there and request T&B licenses and work permits and when they’re not provided…police and WORC can be there to clean it up.
Give anyone with a backbone the authority to handle it and it could be solved in 24 hours.
But the most powerful (supposedly) man in the government says it can’t be ignored and literally does nothing.
The reason for that in case you can’t figure it out is that he wants the votes for those opposed to the vendors so he says it’s not ok…but he needs the votes from those vendors (the ones that can vote) so he leaves them alone in reality. Playing both sides of the same coin. Loser
But it is being ignored!
Please do something about the Jamaican illegally “renting” his Seabob contraption along the beach. Hustling $20 for 10 mins on this dangerous fast machine. He is so rude , doesn’t care as he zips through families hustling and then these people who do take his hustle are a danger to our people as we swim and relax . It’s
Outrageous he can get away with this, what happens if someone gets hit by this thing ?
This proud Jamaican isn’t hard to find, ( he tells everyone he from Jam and not cayman).
Wait till the robbers show up at 10am with mask on. Those vendors will get then.
Its a very simple process. Kick them off the beach. This is another classic example of CIG & MLAs listening to BS. Stop listening to the vendors and tell them no and they will find another way to sell crap. If you go to any first world country you don’t have this going on without regulation. Only in 3rd world countries.
Just allow one Government operated facility on the beach and build a hut for it.
My opinion, I think in 10 to 15 years it wont be any beach left, so that discussion wont even be relevant. Our well paid decision makers past and present has allowed the destruction of my beautiful Island and facilitated and still facilitating permissions for it to transform into a concrete Jungle.
The good news is the beach will be gone before long and so will the vendors.
This is a damn shame. I cant go to Public Beach any more and find a space otherwise I am harassed by vendors? I want to see one of them try to move me from a space though Bobo!
Not sure what the government expects. They have allowed Dart to buy up all the 7 mile area. They closed Calico Jacks. The old Hyatt (Palm Heights) has pretty much closed its doors to locals unless you want to pay big fees. Closed the palms and started up Coral beach. I stopped by there last week and turned around when i saw a sign saying cruise ship special $5.00 entrance plus fees to sit etc. Yes there was someone there collecting. 7 mile is all about catering to tourists and getting as much money as possible from them while doing this. Defiantly no longer open to anyone living here.
Dart is a Caymanian..how would you feel as a Caymanian that you could only buy what the Government tells you to buy or not to buy?
Get rid of them all! Wait till someone has a serious collision on one of those broken down sad looking wave runners. Not one of them has any kind of insurance…..
someone man up to the job and run these people out of business and off the beach
Remember the days when Police would stroll along the beach? If it is illegal to have unlicensed vendors hawking wears and services on the beach – then we have the means to control it. Have the police actually enforce the law.
This is the way the whole country is being run.
Anyone who has faith in the Civil Service or the PAC Gov’t to do the right thing needs medication.
I’ve lost count of how many proclamations Panton has made, but nothing gets done.
The free-for-all started in his Administration and then spilled over onto the Public Beach.
Wouldn’t knowingly giving permission to do something you have no authority to give permission for, especially when the activity you are giving permission for is itself an offense, be a crime?
‘7MB free-for-all can’t be ignored’
no it can’t (and isn’t by those affected) put probably will by Govt like it has for the past how many years.
Thanks to GPS and Youtube, all our relaxing places frequented by locals is being overrun by day-trippers. Forget Spotts Beach also. Is it possible for us in the private sector to buy and dedicate a small park for Caymanians/residents?
Perhaps the ACC can consider whether any of our robust, independent, impartial and expensive law enforcement agencies have failed to do their job for political reasons? If that is the case, can we expect any arrests?
Not just the illegal vending but can you imagine what tourists must think when they see the likes of the old Calico’s and Royal Palms!? Absolutely atrocious that they’re left to rot like that in full view.
But I guess we can’t say anything bad about our overlord who has given us so many concrete and asphalt gifts.
The Cayman product is just about dead.
One of the reasons tourists love coming to Cayman is that they are not harassed by beach higlers. Petty damn soon we will have nothing left for tourists to enjoy.
Wow the premier is in charge of the really important matters. Somebody better wake up Roy too….he probably has something to say about this.
DCI, RCIPS and WORC have been making regular stops out there to deter illegal vending. Its not enough though, there should be a permanent security prescence on the beach because as soon as the police leave it starts up again.
Ban all cruise passengers from Public Beach and give the beach back to the people! Ban illegal beach vendors – why are they operating above the law regarding T&B, Pension, medical etc?? Do not license private activities on public properties unless they are for the benefit of the country as a whole!
Government sold out our public beach to Dart long ago. Ask the Volleyball Association what happened to the sand that was there and belonged to Caymanian’s. It’s no longer for the people of the Cayman Islands ,which is what it was intended to be. With more constuction in the area less and less locals will be able to use freely. Very sad times for locals. Is it too late to fix this Wayne?
Why can’t it continue as the situation on the construction front has been a free for all for years. Loads of people on work permits taken out by rogue employers who never have any work but charge the WP holder a fee for helping them get a work permit while these people are out all over contracting jobs and putting honest licensed businesses at a disadvantage. Or they are roaming around on the large sites working as “sub-contractors” without any liability insurance or workers compensation insurance, not following any of the labor laws but knocking legitimate workers out of jobs because they will work “cheaper”. Your new set of developers are allowed to act as general contractors so the whole situation is just a sh*& show. They love not having to pay all the costs associated with the labor laws since they are just “sub contracting”. All for the love of money!
This is so true it’s nearly impossible to recruit from overseas qualified tradesmen they won’t travel to compete with the cheap labor that’s on offer now .
Even skilled Jamaicans will not travel to be part of this free for all .
The problem is at the source and that’s immigration they have not been trained to detect the fronters and opportunist who get a permit taken out and let loose on the street .it then becomes everyone problem but immigration.WROC then have to fight through the mess
We have imported our own poverty and underbelly there are 100 wandering around daily on permits and not working..
Wayne.
It is really simple. The Civil Service (Police, Immigration, Border Control, DCI) need to do their jobs. They need to do their jobs all day every day, no matter what a politician says or thinks. This is not a political issue. This is an issue of law enforcers refusing and failing to do their jobs. Repeatedly. Consistently. Unapologetically. The views of politicians ought to be an irrelevance. If the politicians do not like the fact that civil servants are enforcing the law, they should change the law. If the civil servants are failing or refusing to enforce the law, the Governor should change the civil servants.
What is and has been happening is maladministration. Now verging on criminal.