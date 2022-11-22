CIG cuts deal for free World Cup games on TV

World Cup 2022 flag

(CNS): Local cable and internet TV provider Logic, which has exclusive broadcast rights in the Cayman Islands to the FIFA World Cup, has agreed to provide 22 games for free on CIGTV channels on other providers as well as across its own free over-the-air service. OfReg and the Cayman Islands Government have cut a deal with Logic to show key football games from Qatar, including the final, so that everyone, regardless of their TV provider, can watch the tournament.

Despite the significant controversies surrounding this particular FIFA tournament, including corruption allegations surrounding how Qatar secured the competition and the deaths of exploited foreign workers who built the infrastructure for the tournament, football is still the most popular sport in the world and the World Cup will be watched by billions of people around the world.

Speaking on the importance of the deal for the people of the Cayman Islands, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, who led the charge to help people get access, said there would be some games broadcast free of charge for everyone to watch.

“Although Logic has the exclusive commercial rights to broadcast the World Cup in the Cayman Islands, my colleagues and I in the PACT Government are extremely happy that Logic agreed to have the free games streamed via CIG TV and shared with other local television providers for their customers’ viewing,” he said, as he thanked OfReg for approaching Logic and facilitating the discussions that resulted in this historic win for every football fan here in the Cayman Islands.

“While in opposition, I championed the cause of ensuring that broadcast events of national importance should be available for the local public to view across all providers, free of any additional charge, and brought a private member’s motion back in 2018 that passed unanimously but was never implemented until now,” he said. “I hope that this unprecedented achievement ushers in a new level of cooperation amongst television providers in the best interest of our people, and I once again would like to thank Logic for being the first to share content of national importance.”

Logic CEO Siobhan James-Alexander said everyone becomes a football fan during World Cup. “It is important to us that we are able to extend the experience to more than just our customers. Cayman is a true melting pot of countries. We are happy to share in the excitement that is generated over the period, especially with all the different nationalities that form part of the Cayman community,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of OfReg, Executive Director Sonji Myles said the regulator was committed to working with licensees in their efforts to provide consumers with the best possible services.

“It is a particular pleasure to be able to facilitate the sharing of broadcast services for big events that the whole country has an avid interest in, such as the World Cup, so that football fans in Cayman have the opportunity to watch games freely on CIGTV,” he said. “We thank Logic for their part in helping us to make this happen.”

The free-to-air games can be watched on Logic’s over-the-air CIGTV broadcast channel and all 64 World Cup games are on Logic cable channels 500 and 501. FLOW channel 106 and C3 channel 3 will also show the 22 free-to-air games.