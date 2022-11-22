OAG asks for input on government scrutiny

(CNS): The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) is asking people for their opinions on work the office could complete over the next few years from a list of potential areas of public finance where it plans to take a closer look. From affordable housing and the civil service to the George Town revitalisation project and healthcare inequality, the office will prioritise potential audits based on public input to optimise its limited resources.

The OAG is already committed to conducting reviews of the waste-management project, WORC and Cayman Airways over the next year, but there are still many other areas the auditor believes are in need of scrutiny.

The office has built a solid reputation for independence with the publication over the years of clear, evidence-based but often controversial reports. In a press release about the draft programme of audits and special reports covering the next three to four years, Auditor General Sue Winspear said the public is well placed to provide opinions.

“I believe that members of the public are in an excellent position to provide input to our work programme,” she said. “We are very interested in users’ views about the public services provided and what areas could do with an audit review to try to drive service improvement. I welcome the public’s comments on areas of core government, statutory authority and government companies’ operations where they think my Office could add value by looking at how economically, efficiently and effectively services are delivered.”

Five performance audits are currently underway: the integrated Solid Waste Management System for the Cayman Islands (ReGen); improving financial accountability and transparency (long-term financial sustainability; Cayman Airways Limited; improving employment prospects for Caymanians; and rebuilding and diversifying the economy.

The OAG is also currently conducting a public interest report, which is an overview of the environment and the Cayman Islands’ progress in its sustainable development goals.

The four-year programme includes proposals for another six potential audits in 2023 and a range of performance audits over the three years. None of the proposed new reports are fixed and could change as a result of the feedback received from the public.

“I want to ensure that my office provides the best value for money to the people of the Cayman Islands,” Winspear said, adding that she wanted to use the resources to focus on the issues that matter most and where the OAG can add the most value. “Your views on what matters and when we should audit issues will be important factors in helping us decide on the final programme of work,” she said.

The OAG’s five-year performance audits programme for the period 2022 to 2026 can be found on the OAG website or posted below.

The consultation will run until 2 December, after which the Auditor General will consider all comments received and finalise a programme by 9 December.