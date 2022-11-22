Activists step up campaign to save Central Wetlands

Mangrove wetlands (photo by Omari Rankin)

(CNS): Sustainable Cayman is raising the alarm over the direct threat to the Central Mangrove Wetlands from the proposed East-West Arterial Road extension, given that only around a quarter of the area is considered protected. The planned expansion of the road from Bodden Town to Frank Sound will directly impact 174 acres of this unique habitat. It will also open up the area for further development threatening much more of what is believed to be the largest stretch of continuous wetland in the Caribbean.

Based on the UN goal of nations preserving at least 30% of their land mass in a natural state by 2030, Sustainable Cayman, a local environmental group, is calling on the government to take action here to meet that goal and start by protecting the Central Mangrove Wetland.

“Protecting 30% of our land and sea by 2030 will not happen in time unless a political commitment is made and a plan is put into action,” the activists said in a press release issued Friday. “Our natural landscape is transforming at an alarming speed, causing the natural assets and services that support our lives to be degraded. Without a holistic vision and plan to unite us in decisions, our quality of life will increasingly suffer as we encounter more people, traffic and pollution. These things harm the plants and animals that live amongst us.”

The activists said the wetlands are particularly vulnerable, but are invaluable to the resilience of the Cayman Islands and could help strengthen the islands against climate change. As well as protecting the island from storms, creating rain and storing carbon, the Central Wetlands are home to an abundance of birds and other wildlife.

“We are experiencing a biodiversity and climate crisis. The last thing any country should be doing is destroying their critical natural habitats,” the activists stated.

In a recent article for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, Sustainable Cayman drew attention to the dangers this habitat faces. Already under pressure from quarries and agriculture, as well as residential and commercial developments that are encroaching into the area, the proposed road will cut through the southern portion, fragmenting the habitat and opening even more of the land to development.

If it goes ahead, the EWA extension could dam rainwater flowing across the land, disrupting the nutrient dispersal into the North Sound marine ecosystem. The current plan also severs the historic Mastic Trail and could damage the health of Meagre Pond.

“This complex, natural ecosystem is connected to so many aspects of Cayman’s economy, culture, and environmental conditions. Simply put, the loss of the Central Mangrove Wetland would change the fate of our only home,” the activists wrote.

The National Roads Authority recently awarded a contract to a US-based engineering firm to conduct the environmental impact assessment. Over the next 16 months or more, the engineers will examine the damage the project would cause to the environment, the extent of flooding against the potential benefit of the road, and what, if any, mitigation measures could be deployed.

The process will include a public consultation period with open district meetings, which will provide an opportunity for people to raise their objections to the project.

Although Premier Wayne Panton is committed to sustainability and preserving the Central Mangroves, he nevertheless supports the road. Successive governments have faced mounting pressure from people living in the Eastern Districts who are facing ever-growing traffic congestion and landowners keen to open the CMW area for even more development.

It is far from clear that the new road will solve Cayman’s traffic woes, which continues to deteriorate in the face of unchecked population growth, an inadequate public transport system and the failure to implement other mitigating measures to limit traffic.

The commuter traffic jams are caused by the natural bottleneck at Grand Harbour, the narrowest part of the island, where all traffic from the east must pass when travelling to and from George Town. Critics of the road say it will merely speed up the time it takes to arrive at the inevitable jam at Grand Harbour unless other issues are deployed.

Activists have argued that the decentralisation of government and commercial activity from the capital to other parts of the islands, staggered working times, more remote working, an expansion of the school bus provision, especially for the private schools, and a much improved public transport network would eliminate the need for this road, cut emissions and preserve this critical habitat.