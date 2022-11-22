Activists step up campaign to save Central Wetlands
(CNS): Sustainable Cayman is raising the alarm over the direct threat to the Central Mangrove Wetlands from the proposed East-West Arterial Road extension, given that only around a quarter of the area is considered protected. The planned expansion of the road from Bodden Town to Frank Sound will directly impact 174 acres of this unique habitat. It will also open up the area for further development threatening much more of what is believed to be the largest stretch of continuous wetland in the Caribbean.
Based on the UN goal of nations preserving at least 30% of their land mass in a natural state by 2030, Sustainable Cayman, a local environmental group, is calling on the government to take action here to meet that goal and start by protecting the Central Mangrove Wetland.
“Protecting 30% of our land and sea by 2030 will not happen in time unless a political commitment is made and a plan is put into action,” the activists said in a press release issued Friday. “Our natural landscape is transforming at an alarming speed, causing the natural assets and services that support our lives to be degraded. Without a holistic vision and plan to unite us in decisions, our quality of life will increasingly suffer as we encounter more people, traffic and pollution. These things harm the plants and animals that live amongst us.”
The activists said the wetlands are particularly vulnerable, but are invaluable to the resilience of the Cayman Islands and could help strengthen the islands against climate change. As well as protecting the island from storms, creating rain and storing carbon, the Central Wetlands are home to an abundance of birds and other wildlife.
“We are experiencing a biodiversity and climate crisis. The last thing any country should be doing is destroying their critical natural habitats,” the activists stated.
In a recent article for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, Sustainable Cayman drew attention to the dangers this habitat faces. Already under pressure from quarries and agriculture, as well as residential and commercial developments that are encroaching into the area, the proposed road will cut through the southern portion, fragmenting the habitat and opening even more of the land to development.
If it goes ahead, the EWA extension could dam rainwater flowing across the land, disrupting the nutrient dispersal into the North Sound marine ecosystem. The current plan also severs the historic Mastic Trail and could damage the health of Meagre Pond.
“This complex, natural ecosystem is connected to so many aspects of Cayman’s economy, culture, and environmental conditions. Simply put, the loss of the Central Mangrove Wetland would change the fate of our only home,” the activists wrote.
The National Roads Authority recently awarded a contract to a US-based engineering firm to conduct the environmental impact assessment. Over the next 16 months or more, the engineers will examine the damage the project would cause to the environment, the extent of flooding against the potential benefit of the road, and what, if any, mitigation measures could be deployed.
The process will include a public consultation period with open district meetings, which will provide an opportunity for people to raise their objections to the project.
Although Premier Wayne Panton is committed to sustainability and preserving the Central Mangroves, he nevertheless supports the road. Successive governments have faced mounting pressure from people living in the Eastern Districts who are facing ever-growing traffic congestion and landowners keen to open the CMW area for even more development.
It is far from clear that the new road will solve Cayman’s traffic woes, which continues to deteriorate in the face of unchecked population growth, an inadequate public transport system and the failure to implement other mitigating measures to limit traffic.
The commuter traffic jams are caused by the natural bottleneck at Grand Harbour, the narrowest part of the island, where all traffic from the east must pass when travelling to and from George Town. Critics of the road say it will merely speed up the time it takes to arrive at the inevitable jam at Grand Harbour unless other issues are deployed.
Activists have argued that the decentralisation of government and commercial activity from the capital to other parts of the islands, staggered working times, more remote working, an expansion of the school bus provision, especially for the private schools, and a much improved public transport network would eliminate the need for this road, cut emissions and preserve this critical habitat.
Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature
The traffic in the morning is terrible…..only east people know what suffer every single morning with children that have to wake up 4:30 to be in town at 7 just because they don’t want to build a road ….
And that’s more important than the enviroment?
The new road is now necessary, for multiple reasons.
A vehicular overpass at the Hurleys bottleneck has been necessary for many years.
Both are necessary.
Mitigation and/or elimination of negative impacts are achievable.
The verbal flatulence of complete and utter hypocrites cannot and will not change these realities and necessities, nor should they be allowed to when it is their very presence which is a very large part of the overall problem.
Build the road now! Don’t be concerned about wet land. People could have died Friday night because of that traffic jam blocking first responders. At present we have a single road servicing the eastern districts to the one Emergency Room we have in GT.
Don’t worry, CPA will take care of destroying those mangroves and if there is any opposition they will use taxpayer funds to get it reversed in court. Wake up, until the laws are changed to stop CPA granting whatever they feel like then the whole environment is doomed as greed & development rule Cayman!
There are so many logical reasons why these wetlands need to be protected. Unfortunately they reside in Cayman, which is why they are doomed. Cayman has no backbone to protect it’s environment. The EW arterial will be duly ‘debated’ for face-saving, then rubber-stamped to proceed. Then extensive building on adjacent lots will also proceed.
PACT INTENTIONALLY created the now infamous pirates week traffic jam in order to get people on their side for the East-West Arterial Road extension.
Never mind… I take it back… PACT isn’t that smart.
Alden is among politicians who own spec real estate along this land-locked corridor that stands to rapidly appreciate via proximity to new infrastructure. Making sense in any other conversation doesn’t adjust that base conflict/motivation driving a monetisation event. Welcome to Cayman.