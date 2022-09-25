One man shot, gun men on the loose

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit

(CNS): As Cayman residents were preparing for a potential hurricane the RCIPS were tackling a spike in gun crime over the weekend leaving one man critically wounded and a police officer facing the barrel of a gun. At 4am Saturday police responded to a report of shots being fired from vehicles on West Bay Road near Lime Tree Bay. It was reported that a man had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in a white Honda sedan. The man sustained several life-threatening-injuries and is currently in a critical condition.

Police said they seized the car used to take him to hospital as evidence but no arrests have been made and no guns recovered.

Several hours before this man was shot police had responded to a smash involving two cars on Shamrock Road at around 10:50pm Friday. When they arrived the driver in one of the vehicles was injured while the second had fled. As one of the attending officers checked the surrounding area of the collision for the missing driver he encountered a man fitting his description. When the officer stopped him the suspect pulled a gun and aimed it an the unarmed officer who retreated for his own safety.

The gun man made off on foot and the Firearm Response Unit was called to the scene but they were unable to find the suspect. After the scene was assessed as safe by Firearm Response Officers, the ambulance attended the location and took the injured driver to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The vehicle that was driven by the man who fled the scene was recovered as evidence by investigators. Police said the gun was not believed to have been discharged during this incident and have not said if either of these incidents are connected.

Sometime between these two incidents at around 1:10am on Saturday police were also called to a report of shots being fired on Seaview Road in the vicinity of Fiddler’s Way, East End. However, when the Firearm Response Unit officers attended the location they spoke with several people in the area who said they did not witness any gun related incident or hear any shots fired. Searches conducted in the area revealed nothing suspicious.

These incidents are all being investigated by the RCIPS Criminal Investigations Department and detectives are encouraging anyone with information, especially those who were witnesses to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website