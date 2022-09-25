Worst of TS Ian expected around 10am Monday

(CNS): According to the local forecast as of 10am Sunday, the centre of Tropical Storm Ian was expected to pass around 104 miles south-west of Grand Cayman at about 10am Monday when winds here could reach hurricane force. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Grand Cayman and the tropical storm watch for the Sister Islands which was lifted earlier on Sunday morning has been reinstated. At the time of this post TS Ian was some 300 miles away and moving at around 14mph with winds of more than 50mph but it is expected to rapidly intensify today and become a hurricane sometime Sunday evening.

Weather conditions are expected to begin deteriorating later today. Overcast skies with widespread thunderstorms are expected with tropical storm conditions late into Sunday night and possible hurricane conditions early Monday morning as the system nears the Cayman Islands. As the system moves more west of the Cayman Islands, tropical storm force winds with possible hurricane force gusts are expected for Grand Cayman by early Monday morning.

Extremely rough seas accompanied by storm surge are also expected. Swells generated by Ian will spread into the Cayman area later today. The Sister Islands are expected to experience similar conditions, but have a lower chance of experiencing storm force winds based on the current forecast track. Marine warnings are in effect for the Cayman Islands, with anticipated wave heights of six to eight feet, and storm surge of two to four feet.

Forecasts show two to four inches of rainfall over the next 72 hours, thus triggering flood warnings for the Cayman Islands. Those living in low-lying areas are strongly encouraged to seek shelter on higher ground.

The following shelters on Grand Cayman which also serve as a designated Emergency Medical Centres are due to open Sunday 25 September at 2pm:

o Sir John A. Cumber Primary School

o John Gray High School (Pet friendly)

o Bodden Town Primary School

o Clifton Hunter High School (Pet friendly)

o East End Civic Centre

o Cayman Islands Red Cross shelter (opens at 4pm)

Due to what is expected to be bad weather regardless of the track, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has cancelled all flights for Monday with the anticipated closure of airports in the Cayman Islands from 4pm Sunday. “Recovery flights have been added for Tuesday and Wednesday September 27 & 28, 2022 to accommodate passengers affected by Monday’s cancellations,” Officials from the airline said.

CUC’s North Sound Road and Caribbean Plaza will be closed Monday and residents are asked to report downed power lines or electrical fires to 911. While CUC will continue to maintain the power supply throughout depending on the severity of the storm it may cut supply to protect the system. The Water Authority has also warned that it may have to shut down if the network is at risk.

Stay informed by visiting gov.ky or caymanprepared.gov.ky.