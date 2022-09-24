Tropical force winds expected Sunday evening

(CNS): TD9 which was expected to become a tropical storm Friday night was located just over 700 miles from Grand Cayman at 7pm local time. Cayman is now under a Hurricane Watch, given the expectation that by the time this weather system reaches local waters it will be a hurricane packing winds well over 70mph. Tropical storm force winds are expected to begin at 6pm on Sunday evening with flooding on Grand Cayman in low lying areas and projected rainfall in the region of 8 to 10 inches. By the early hours of Monday as the storm passes over the island we can expect winds well in excess of 75mph.

In an address to the nation confirming the hurricane watch Premier Wayne Panton urged everyone to monitor official communication channels to track the development of this storm system.

“Please ensure that you have ample supplies to provide for yourself and your loved ones through the storm and 48 hours thereafter. Important provisions include prescription medications, baby supplies, non-perishable food and drinking water. Be prepared for potential loss of power,” he said.

The National Emergency Operations Centre will meet as the storm develops and respond to the changing conditions and it is expected that it will stand up at 4pm on Sunday.

“I ask that you remain calm,” Panton stated in a video address. “Preparation and caution are key to remaining safe. Please conclude your preparations as quickly as possible and plan to be safely sheltered by Sunday afternoon. Rest assured that the Cayman Islands Government is fully prepared and all emergency services are available to provide assistance as necessary,” the premier added.

To allow the public to make final preparations supermarkets, hardware stores, and home depots are authorized to open for business on Sunday. Anyone needing emergency assistance at any time, is asked to call 911. The Mental Health hotline will remain open at 1-800-543-6463. Shelters will open on Sunday afternoon.

The shelters are Sir John A. Cumber Primary School, John Gray High School (Pet friendly), Bodden Town Primary School, Clifton Hunter High School (Pet friendly) and East End Civic Centre all of which also serve as designated Emergency Medical Centres. The Cayman Islands Red Cross shelter will be open from 4pm on Sunday while the Aston Rutty Civic Centre in Cayman Brac will also open as an emergency shelter at 2pm on Sunday. Additional shelters activations across all three islands will be announced as needed, depending on the intensity and forecasted track of the tropical cyclone.



