Charles III proclaimed king across Commonwealth

Proclamation Ceremony on Grand Cayman

(CNS): Following the first public proclamation to usher in the reign of King Charles III at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday morning, Commonwealth countries and Britain’s dependencies, including the Cayman Islands, held local proclamation ceremonies on Sunday. This traditional ceremony was in days gone by the only way that subjects became aware that a monarch had died and who had succeeded.

In front of Government House in Grand Cayman on Sunday morning, in a solemn ceremony that paid homage to this centuries-old pageantry, there was a fanfare of trumpeters, after which Governor Martyn Roper read the Proclamation of the New Sovereign from an unfurled scroll held by his aide-de-camp.

This was followed by a parade comprising the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Cayman Islands Coast Guard, Her Majesty’s Prison Service, Cayman Islands Regiment and Cayman Islands Fire Service all wearing black armbands. Each contingent offered a Royal Salute and presented arms.

The governor led the cry, repeated by all in attendance, “God Save The King!” Then, for the first time in 70 years, the National Anthem became “God Save the King”. The ceremony closed with a 21-gun Royal Salute.

The period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II continues in Cayman this week until her funeral on Monday, 19 September, at Westminster Abbey in London, which will be observed as a public holiday here as well as in the UK.

A special session of the Cayman Islands Parliament will be held today, 12 September, at 3pm to allow MPs to express their condolences on the death of the Queen. The public is invited to attend and encouraged to wear dark colours as a mark of respect. It will be live streamed on CIG official channels.