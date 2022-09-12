Woman injured fighting off masked robber

(CNS): A woman was injured Saturday night as she struggled with a masked man trying to rob her outside a home in Prospect. Police said that the woman, who was alone in her car, had just parked outside the residence when her vehicle was approached by a stranger who opened her car door and attempted to rob her. A struggle ensued, during which the man struck her in the face. However, the woman fought back and the suspect fled the location on foot.

A 911 call about the incident was made and emergency services attended the location. The victim was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for her injuries and subsequently discharged. According to the RCIPS, police officers arrived sometime during the 40 minutes between 9pm and 9:40pm but did not say what time the emergency call was made, which is precisely recorded, or what time the EMS arrived.

The suspect had a dark complexion and was wearing a dark mask and dark clothing. No arrests have been made.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything/anyone suspicious in the area between 9:00pm and 9:45pm is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.