DoE works on reef damaged by boat at Eden Rock
(CNS): Divers from the Department of Environment Marine Unit are working to re-attach damaged corals to the reef at Eden Rock following a recent unreported grounding by a large ship at the popular dive site. The damage was reported by local environmental activist Rory McDonough, who contacted the DoE, the premier and the port authority after he saw the devastating damage and what he said was the “consistent disregard and lack of accountability” for this type of incident.
When the DoE followed up and sent divers to the site, they found several chunks of coral torn from the reef, which they managed to put back up and begin the process of re-attaching them to the reef to protect them from further damage.
The DoE said the “disheartening incident” happened as the department prepares for a four-day conference of coral scientists and members of the working group on Coral Conservation in the Overseas Territories (CCOT), who will be arriving next week. A ‘Coral Fest‘ is also planned for next Wednesday.
“Corals are living animals that will die if left upside down and detached from the reef,” DoE Senior Research Officer Dr Croy McCoy explained. “Since some species of coral grow only one centimetre per year, it can take many years to recover from an incident like this. As our team fights the daily battle against SCTLD (Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease), it saddens us to put our resources and time towards another threat that can be so easily avoided by using safe boating practices, such as heeding the markers and using the public moorings.”
McCoy added, “Damaging or even touching corals is illegal. The event in question is under investigation but unfortunately, in this incident, no one spotted the boat at the time, so we have no witnesses and no one to prosecute.”
Cayman’s battle to protect its coral is constant, and the Coral Fest next week aims to raise awareness about the mounting threats, despite the conservation efforts made over the years. The focus will be on SCTLD, the aggressive disease devastating coral ecosystems in the northern Caribbean, which has spread all around Grand Cayman.
The DoE is working hard to slow down its impact, with a team of divers doing the painstaking work of applying an antibiotic paste directly onto the corals by hand.
See video of the damage by Rory McDonough below:
Until we accept the facts that a country needs ships to bring freight, cargo of different kinds. We will always have ships that will hit the eden rock reefs.
Why can we not see a cargo dock will be built in the near future. We just have to accept it . If you build it in town it will safer and cheaper. The west side has more days where ships can offload in calm seas in good weather. If we build it anywhere else it will cost more.
Police should be pulling the CI Port records, pilot logs, and video. If there aren’t controls on comings and goings, we’ll need to clean out the CI Port leadership and Board. If they don’t think coral matters, they are in the wrong occupation. PACT need to take a leadership role in seeking out the vessel and fining them.
Somebody somewhere knows who is responsible.