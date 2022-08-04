Panton inclines towards access to legal abortion

(CNS): The lack of legal access to abortion in the Cayman Islands is currently under review by the Law Reform Commission as part of its work modernising the Penal Code. However, Premier Wayne Paton has made his first public declaration of his inclination to support at least limited access. Indicating that he understood the position of pro-lifers and the challenges around the issue, he nevertheless said he believes in women’s rights to have control over their own bodies and said it was a conversation Cayman needed to have.

The Penal Code bans abortion in all circumstances except where it saves the mother’s life. Terminations, even by abortion pills, are illegal even in cases of incest, rape or where there are complications with the foetus. But Panton said that, at the very least, the law should provide access to legal abortion in such circumstances here in the Cayman Islands, as he noted the many young victims of incest abuse.

Appearing on Cayman Marl Road’s “Premier Access” on Wednesday evening, Panton said, “I personally have strong feelings about supporting women’s rights.” While acknowledging that abortion was a difficult decision for anyone to make, he said that young girls who are impregnated as a result of rape or incest should have that right.

Panton said that historically women could travel to the United States for abortions, but changes to the law there could impact that access. Meanwhile, the LRC has been looking into the question of whether safe legal abortion should be provided here. The premier said there is a legitimate expectation that women should have control over their own bodies and there is a need to discuss the issue in the Cayman Islands.

After CNS posted an article about the LRC’s public consultation at the beginning of this year, there were well over 100 comments that reflected a relatively even split on this contentious issue.

However, very little research has been done in Cayman on public opinion on this topic. The LRC consultation is now over and traditionally such consultations have very poor response rates, usually no more than a few dozen. The formal submissions mostly come from experts in specific topics or stakeholders and campaigners with strong views on either side of the debates and rarely from members of the broader population, which would offer a more realistic reflection of public opinion.

In the discussion paper, the LRC did not suggest specific parameters for new legislation but posed a number of questions for consideration and explained that the law criminalises women seeking abortions as well as the doctors and health professionals who help them. The LRC noted that this conflicts with the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights, as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, both of which are extended to the Cayman Islands.

Their research found that no one in Cayman has ever been prosecuted for procuring or providing an abortion. In 2013 the health ministry conducted an adolescent health and sexuality survey and this decade-old data, which is the only official statistics on the subject, revealed that over 9% of 15- and 16-year-olds admitted to having had an abortion.

There are few pollsters working in this jurisdiction who are in a position to undertake an accurate poll on a subject like abortion, which is emerging on the political agenda now for the first time in the country’s history. And so far there has been no campaign for a referendum to put the question to voters.

In the United States, while there is vocal support for complete abortion bans from right-wing conservatives, the most recent poll by the Pew Research Center found that 61% of adults in the US say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. On 24 June the US Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that the court had upheld for 50 years which found that the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to have an abortion

The decision returned the decision of the legality of abortions to each state, and trigger laws and legacy laws in some states immediately came into effect, severely curtailing or outright banning abortion. Legislators in some states are proposing even more draconian laws. For example, in Texas, Idaho, Tennessee, Ohio and Oklahoma, anti-abortion legislation gives rapists and their families the right to sue abortion providers.

In a referendum in Kansas on Tuesday, voters in the very Republican state voted ‘no’ by a margin of 59% to 41% to a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have removed the right to an abortion in that state.

See the law regarding abortion and the LRC discussion paper in the CNS Library The poll below provides a snapshot of CNS readers’ opinions and is not a scientific survey.