DCI continues to clamp down on Sunday music

DCI meeting with music licensees, 26 July

(CNS): The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) is now conducting regular spot checks throughout the island every weekend to enforce a law that prevents bar owners from playing music on a Sunday. Under what some see as discriminatory legislation, since hotels and restaurants can play some music, regular local bars are banned from even having background music under the terms of their licence any time at all on Sundays.

The DCI’s enforcement team, the chairman of the Liquor Licensing Board and representatives of various enforcement agencies held a special meeting at Constitution Hall with around 40 people who hold an entertainment, DJ, mobile music or dancing licence.

Charmane Dalhouse-Morgan, the DCI’s newly appointed enforcement manager who appears to be spearheading the clampdown, said that the DCI motto was to educate before they enforce. However, the new spot checks began in earnest last month after years of officers largely turning a blind eye to what has long been seen as an archaic and discriminatory law.

“Given the changes to weekend enforcement, we wanted to meet with licence holders to ensure the current rules relating to music and dancing are understood,” Dalhouse-Morgan said. “Our goal was to give licence holders an opportunity to have their questions answered and to allow them to share feedback on our current processes.”

The issue was raised during the last session of Parliament in June when former premier Alden McLaughlin presented a private member’s bill urging the government to change the law as soon as possible to put an end to the discrimination. As the government accepted the motion, Commerce Minister André Ebanks noted that this rule impacts around 58 bars. But he said the law had been changed piecemeal over the years and he wanted to take a holistic approach to amending the law.

During the meeting, officials said work had begun on this review, which will involve a public consultation on proposed legislative amendments. But until the law is amended, Dalhouse-Morgan said licensees are required to turn off the music every Sunday. “Until we hear differently… for now this is what we are working with,” she added.

However, licensees noted the arbitrary discrimination and anomalies in the law, and said that even hotels are breaching the legislation in different ways, such as allowing non-guest access when they have a live DJ, which the law prohibits. However, Dalhouse-Morgan said the DCI had plans to police the hotels as well.

Liquor Licensing Board Chair Noel Williams noted that they don’t make laws but have to enforce the law. He said all licence holders should be aware of the conditions set on each licence and observe them closely.

He encouraged holders of mobile licences, who are required to notify the board each time they change their venue, to submit these applications at least 30 days in advance. He also said that all participating agencies wanted to ensure the safety and legality of all events in the Cayman Islands.