Police deal with 25 crashes over the weekend

One of this weekend’s crashes (from social media)

(CNS): The RCIPS traffic unit responded to over 25 vehicle collisions last weekend, many of them serious. Though no one was killed, several people were injured in two of the crashes. But as speeding, DUI and general poor driving continue, the police are urging drivers to pay more attention. Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks advised motorists to be more aware of what’s going on around them and drive more defensively.

Around 4:30 on Saturday morning, 16 July, a white Kia Optima and a white Toyota Belta were involved in a major collision on Shamrock Road near Spotts Dock. Police said the driver of the Toyota fled the scene before emergency services arrived, presumably on foot. The two people in the Kia were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being cut out of the car by fire service officers. Both vehicles were badly damaged and a CUC light pole was hit and knocked into the road.

On Sunday evening at around 6pm, a black Honda Fit was extensively damaged when it ended up in the median of Shamrock Road, near Grand Harbour, after a collision with a green heavy equipment vehicle. The driver of the Fit sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both the EMS and the CIFS attended the scene and assisted with the incident.

“Thankfully, these incidents didn’t result in more serious outcomes for the persons involved and other road users,” Ebanks said. “As such, the RCIPS wants to provide a timely reminder to motorists of the importance of driving defensively on the roadways. This means always being aware of your surroundings, including how you drive and being aware of other motorists and road users. Never drink and drive, follow the speed limits and give all your attention to your driving.”

Both collisions are being investigated by the police and investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.