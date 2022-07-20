Police deal with 25 crashes over the weekend
(CNS): The RCIPS traffic unit responded to over 25 vehicle collisions last weekend, many of them serious. Though no one was killed, several people were injured in two of the crashes. But as speeding, DUI and general poor driving continue, the police are urging drivers to pay more attention. Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks advised motorists to be more aware of what’s going on around them and drive more defensively.
Around 4:30 on Saturday morning, 16 July, a white Kia Optima and a white Toyota Belta were involved in a major collision on Shamrock Road near Spotts Dock. Police said the driver of the Toyota fled the scene before emergency services arrived, presumably on foot. The two people in the Kia were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being cut out of the car by fire service officers. Both vehicles were badly damaged and a CUC light pole was hit and knocked into the road.
On Sunday evening at around 6pm, a black Honda Fit was extensively damaged when it ended up in the median of Shamrock Road, near Grand Harbour, after a collision with a green heavy equipment vehicle. The driver of the Fit sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both the EMS and the CIFS attended the scene and assisted with the incident.
“Thankfully, these incidents didn’t result in more serious outcomes for the persons involved and other road users,” Ebanks said. “As such, the RCIPS wants to provide a timely reminder to motorists of the importance of driving defensively on the roadways. This means always being aware of your surroundings, including how you drive and being aware of other motorists and road users. Never drink and drive, follow the speed limits and give all your attention to your driving.”
Both collisions are being investigated by the police and investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Category: Local News
Everyone here is aware that borrowing cars is a thing after losing driving privilges? The police are reactive not proactive. We all see them on the roads as cars and trucks exceed speed limits and dump trucks, fuel delivery trucks drive recklessly.
Wouldnt matter if there were 50, or even 100 crashes. Nothing will fundamentally change.
Speed. Crash. Run. Repeat.
Mandatory jail time for drunk drivers. If they get caught twice – tatoo a big DD on their forehead and ban them from driving forever.
You drive like an idiot and cause problems, you lose the right/privilege of driving in Cayman. If you are here on work permit or illegally here, remove from island permanently.
One can only dream.
The driving reflects the culture here. Lawless, reckless, careless.
The cant tell me nuthin nation
The vast majority of bad driving is imported!! Low wage expats who’ve never driven cars before. Scooters, maybe.
But why? No reliable public transport system!!!
Just because an expat is a low income worker doesn’t make them more likely to drive poorly or be a drunk driver. I’ve seen plenty of “nice vehicles with nice upstanding folk” drive erratically and one such drunk driver smashed into my car and it took me nearly a year to get paid for it. I do also see lots of silver Hondas being driven crazily.
Thank you! From someone who was hit by a drunk young woman dressed to the nines driving a slick black suv after she just exited a $75 per head plus tip bottomless bubbles brunch.
The “give locals a pass” guy has entered the chat
Of course there were 25 crashes. The police do not enforce the law with any consistency, and are much too lax!
Take for example our immigration regime. Every time a foreign national does something wrong, even if not convicted, they may be liable to have their immigration position reviewed and if appropriate, sent home.
Now tell us RCIPS. When have you ever reported a miscreant to immigration? Please do not tell us you are serious about law enforcement while ignoring the reality of immigration’s potential role. We should be kept much safer – and yet you seem to refuse to use the tools available. Why is that?
Yo Brethren!
Birds of a feather flock together.
The driving in cayman, particularly amongst locals, is third world. I have done the math and the crash rate per population is about 30 times higher than the UK. Everyone should be forced to take a UK standard theory and practical driving test. Every day I see so many cars using the outside (right hand) lane on the highway going slowly and not indicating at roundabouts, including police vehicles, just two examples of terrible driving that lead to crashes and excess traffic. It is so bad here – worst than I’ve seen in many Asian countries and South American countries.
A combination of arrogance , stupidity and ignorance, topped up with alcohol , will lead to the continued carnage on the roads. Until the Government actually applies the law , nothing will change. It would also help greatly with the traffic congestion if most these halfwits were removed from driving on them. Won’t hold my breath on that happening anytime soon.
Yes, we know we have to drive defensively in Cayman, even when riding a bike, or crossing the road, due to undeterred maniacal road users. Cops continue to collect overtime while paying lip service to the Traffic Code they are charged with enforcing. Don’t you dare talk to us about having to endure more selective RCIPS ineptitude. Do something about it.
The basic problem with many drivers here is there is a lawless culture that thinks you can get away with drinking and driving and speeding. Other drivers flash warnings if there is a speed trap. With so many people breaking the Law the Police don’t stand a chance. The Police have to be discouraged…and they aren’t helped when they don’t have the tools. Cameras need to be everywhere and the Law needs to be enforced. Not by means of a purge one weekend. It needs a continuous effort until the majority of citizens realize its not OK to drink, drive and speed. The problem is growing worse and if it isn’t stopped there will be more innocent lives lost, and more terrible injuries.
Can we have a breakdown of nationalities please?
Bet the majority are Caymanians
the nationalties of those involved will tell you alot.
why do we acceot the jamiacan liscense and the uk does not?
Since EVERY SINGLE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURS HERE involves ONLY JAMAICANS … notwithstanding the deaths of other nationalities by motor vehicle accidents, the prosecution of other nationalities for road accidents, the incarceration of other nationalities arising from motor vehicle accidents …the accident fraud committed by other nationalities, … the driving without insurance or licence committed by other nationalities …
Here are the only countries which the UK accept licences from … is your country on the list???
‘Designated countries or territories’ are: Andorra, Australia, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Japan, Monaco, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Republic of North Macedonia, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe.
https://www.gov.uk/exchange-foreign-driving-licence/y/yes/car-or-motorcycle/other
So the next time you feel the need to spout xenophobia on CNS, 1. do not do it anonymously write your name and 2. do a little RESEARCH BEFORE YOU POST !!!
Cayman should only accept driving licenses from these countries too. Others, including all caymanians, should have to pass a uk standard driving test as we follow the uk road system. Pathetic how some people can’t even safely use a roundabout. Even the local police here indicate right when going straight on at a roundabout and are no better at driving.
How about police being more on road with speed traps..random road blocks to catch drug use…DUI?…cant see them till december? Why not brad?
2.20pm You hit the “copper” nail on the head. Supt Ebanks “urging” will not make the slightest difference.We need far more active policing on the roads, I personally haven’t seen a speed trap or road block for years.
On the rare occasions when there is a road block you can literally watch those with drugs and guns or no insurance and no license doing u-turns to avoid inspection, and no-one follows them or pulls them over. It is a farce.
Drivers here are atrocious.
Sadly the police enforcement (and driving skills) are criminally negligent.
So just what is going to be done about it? These dump trucks and heavy equipment haulers just roar up and down without any police stopping them, people race around regardless of the posted speed limit, run thru stop signs and get mad if you stop. They are chatting or using the phones, have kids in there laps and in general are piss poor drivers with no intention of following the road code. Don’t get out of their way and they are 4 inches off your back bumper and when they finally get passed you they yell vulgarities. The police of course are no where to be found, guess they are to dam busy chasing criminals or doing something else important. The Governor makes a nice little plea to the bad drivers like that is going to make any difference. Our elected officials don’t do anything because it may cost them a vote.
What do you expect as most of the crappy drivers and the police are both from the same place and just look how great they drive in that country. Import garbage and you get garbage back. And our lovely little governor just makes such nice sweet messages. Doesn’t he understand these kind of people only understand one thing and that is STRONG ACTION!!
Caymanians are the worst drivers on the island.