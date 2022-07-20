Cayman Airways resumes flights to Montego Bay

| 20/07/2022 | 2 Comments
Cayman News Service
Cayman Airways at ORIA (from CAL social media)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) will resume its service between Grand Cayman and Montego Bay, Jamaica, next month, well over two years since government closed the borders due to the pandemic and the airline was forced to suspend its services. The nonstop weekly flights for the summer begin on 4 August.

Flight KX2602 will leave Grand Cayman at 6:15pm and arrive in Montego Bay at 7:15pm. On the return leg, KX2603 will depart Montego Bay at 8:15pm and arrive in Grand Cayman at 9:10pm.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Category: Local News, Travel

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/07/2022 at 5:42 pm

    Why not Port of Spain?

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    20/07/2022 at 4:26 pm

    Will customs be checking the outbound luggage including for car parts in cereal boxes?

    6
    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«