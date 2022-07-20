Cayman Airways resumes flights to Montego Bay

Cayman Airways at ORIA (from CAL social media)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) will resume its service between Grand Cayman and Montego Bay, Jamaica, next month, well over two years since government closed the borders due to the pandemic and the airline was forced to suspend its services. The nonstop weekly flights for the summer begin on 4 August.

Flight KX2602 will leave Grand Cayman at 6:15pm and arrive in Montego Bay at 7:15pm. On the return leg, KX2603 will depart Montego Bay at 8:15pm and arrive in Grand Cayman at 9:10pm.