Bird sanctuary gets reprieve from development threat

Snowy Egret at Governor Michael Gore Bird Sanctuary (photo from TripAdvisor)

(CNS): A planning application for seven apartments adjacent to the Governor Michael Gore Bird Sanctuary has been refused, but not because of the threat it posed to the wildlife in the area, named for the aviphilic governor who died a few weeks ago. The Central Planning Authority turned down the application by Fabian Whorms (not the CEO of Cayman Airways) because it did not comply with the minimum lot size or rear setback and had too many apartments.

Although the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, which owns the sanctuary, and another neighbouring landowner had objected to the project and the Department of Environment had raised concerns, the environmental threats were not considered by the CPA, according to the minutes of the meeting (p35).

The PACT Government has a stated policy of environmentally sustainable development. However, there has been no change to the law and the CPA is still questioning the authority of the DoE to direct any conditions for planning applications, and so the environment is still not being factored in when it comes to planning decisions.

The recent publication of a batch of minutes covering meetings going back to April shows that the CPA granted planning permission to projects where the high water mark has been waived or where turtle protections were directed but ignored, and approved the clearance of primary habitat before any development plans have been approved.

Despite Premier Wayne Panton’s position that Cayman must now concentrate its future development on areas that are already man-modified, that high water mark setbacks must be met and development must be sustainable, the CPA has yet to adopt any of these government policies.

In most cases where planning permission was refused over the last few months, it was almost always due to technical specifications, such as insufficient parking, side setbacks or privacy buffers. There was not one occasion where issues of sustainability or threats to the environment were offered as a reason for refusing a project, regardless of submissions by the DoE.

In one case, the CPA granted planning permission for a house and pool on Manse Road in Bodden Town, even though the project did not meet the high water mark setbacks, ignoring both the advice and directed conditions from the DoE.

The Authority is of the view that the lawfulness of such conditions is in question and is of the view that only conditions that the Authority sees fit to impose will be included,” the CPA stated in the minutes of the 25 May meeting (p23). “In this instance, the Authority does see fit to impose conditions related to turtle-friendly lighting and the location of stockpiled materials, but does not see fit to impose a condition requiring all structures to be setback 75’ from the high water mark.” (“Reasons for the decision” #4, p26)

While the CPA did impose a restriction on a landowner wanting to clear pristine habitat in East End, namely that the work should not take place during the blue iguana breeding season between June and September, it did not require any land beyond what is needed for farming to be retained in its natural state. (Minutes of 8 June meeting, p68)