Expected gas price hike still shocks drivers

Esso on Seven Mile Beach (from social media)

(CNS): The price of a gallon of fuel shot up Tuesday, when the Seven Mile Beach Esso became the first local gas station to break the CI$7 mark, but the rest will soon follow, OfReg has confirmed. With an increase of more than 60 cents, regular gas jumped from around $6:31 at the Esso stations to $6.94, while premium climbed to $7.13. Although the hike was expected, given the soaring gas prices around the world, the increase was still a shock as drivers began expressing their outrage.

Social media posts on Tuesday expressed continued concerns about price gouging, and that Cayman had not seen any decline in fuel prices to reflect a drop from the peak in March when crude oil reached US$130 per barrel on the global market.

CNS contacted the utilities regulator, OfReg, about the hike, and they told us it had been cleared and was a result of the batch of fuel purchased by Sol when prices were high, which the wholesaler imported last month and is now hitting the first of the forecourts.

“We can confirm that the recent increase in prices at Esso (Sol) sites are based on increases in the cost of the most recent batch of fuel imported during mid-May 2022,” said Duke Munroe, OfReg’s Executive Director for Fuels. “The importer passed on an average 95% of the cost of recently acquired fuel to their retailers, and some retailers are reflecting the… increase in the wholesale price. This change is expected to be reflected across all Esso sites over the next few days.”

Munroe explained that Rubis made changes to diesel and gasoline at its stations during mid-May based on the change in the cost of fuel it acquired earlier. He said the OfReg website would be updated today to reflect the new prices.

On Tuesday, the global oil price for Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose to over US$122 per barrel at a time when fuel prices are already at record highs around the world. With the war in Ukraine, additional European bans on Russian oil and increasing demand from China as it eases COVID-19 lockdown measures, prices are likely to get even higher.

The price of fuel affects the cost of everything, and economic experts all agree that high oil prices negatively affect inflation. With pump prices in Cayman breaking the $7 mark already for premium, it’s likely that regular gas will also soon pass $7 per gallon, adding to the overall growth in the cost of living here. Utility bills, grocery shopping and medicines will all be impacted, making life for those on fixed and low incomes evermore challenging.