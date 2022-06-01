Rain stops play for several Jubilee events

Queen Elizabeth II

(CNS): A number of the planned activities to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, including the Air Show and the Wee Royal Tea Party and Concert, have been postponed due to the rainy forecast. With Grand Cayman expecting a deluge of rain over the next few days, several outdoor events have been moved or rescheduled. Nevertheless, some events are going ahead (see programme below).

Most of the events will focus on local culture and heritage, as well as the historical relationship between the Cayman Islands, Queen Elizabeth II and the United Kingdom, officials said.

The Cayman Islands Government will join the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign over a special long holiday weekend starting on Friday 2 June.

“Throughout her reign, Her Majesty The Queen has worked tirelessly to bring together the people of the Commonwealth to work for our mutual good,” said Governor Martyn Roper. “Now is the time for us to join hands with others in our community and around the globe to pay tribute to her remarkable life. I am proud to see the quality and quantity of events our steering committee has planned to mark this incredible milestone.”

As the UK’s representative here, Roper will be attending many of the Jubilee events, including celebrations in Cayman Brac on Saturday 4 June. He will also host the Queen’s Birthday Parade and Garden Party on Monday, 6 June.