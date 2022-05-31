Uniform change differentiates armed cops

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit officers in their new uniforms

(CNS): The RCIPS Firearms Response Unit is rolling out a new uniform for officers that will set them apart from the rest of the service. A press release issued Tuesday said the new uniform, which they will begin wearing in June, will make these armed officers more easily identifiable. The new grey colours will replace the existing navy blue and will stand out from the uniforms of the rest of the RCIPS, as well as other local law enforcement and government agencies.

The RCIPS said the design and features of the new uniforms were specifically selected following a rigorous research process conducted with FRU team leaders, in consultation with the members of the unit and the police commissioner. The new FRU uniform is primarily grey with dark coloured accessories. It includes a long-sleeved shirt for operational use or a darker grey polo shirt for standard duties. The shirts also feature the RCIPS logo and the name of the Firearms Response Unit.

The newly designed ballistic vest and helmet are meant to improve officer mobility and comfort, both when conducting foot patrols and when travelling by vehicle, while also providing a greater degree of protection, the police said. The vests are also prominently labelled on both the front and back with “Firearms Response Unit” and “Police,” to make it clear to the public.

“The FRU is the primary armed law enforcement entity in the Cayman Islands and it is imperative that FRU officers are distinguishable because of their unique roles and responsibilities,” said Inspector Damenian Maxwell, Chief Firearms Commander of the FRU.

He said that the old blue uniforms were very similar to those used by a number of other government agencies, whereas the new uniforms are unique to FRU officers, making them easily identifiable to other RCIPS officers, as well as to members of the public and other agencies.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the public should expect to see members of the FRU on duty in these new uniforms shortly.

“This new FRU uniform and kit will distinguish RCIPS FRU from other agencies and entities across CIG and will provide for greater awareness and heightened visibility in our communities as our armed officers go about their business protecting communities, and in the prevention and detection of crime.”

The new uniforms are also being gazetted in legislation as specific to the RCIPS FRU.