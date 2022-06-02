Chief Justice Smellie knighted in latest royal gongs

Chief Justice Sir Anthony Smellie QC

(CNS): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie QC has received a Knighthood for services to Law and Justice in the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, the governor’s office has announced. He is recognised for “his outstanding service over the last four decades, including over twenty years as chief justice”, Roper said. Cindy Scotland, managing director at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), received an OBE, as did former prison director Steve Barrett. Jondo Helen Obi, the director of the Cayman Islands Red Cross, received a BEM.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, CJ Smellie received his top gong due to the “quality and impact of his legal judgments”, as well as his commitment to justice and his exceptional contribution towards building the Cayman Islands’ strong reputation for good governance and a highly respected legal jurisdiction, underpinning a major financial services centre of great importance to the local economy.

His current service on the Court of Appeal of Bermuda and past service as Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions for Jamaica are also recognised.

Scotland received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her services to the Financial Services Industry. Roper said, “This is well deserved recognition of Cindy Scotland’s successful career and tenure as a highly respected head of CIMA. The award is also testament to the strong reputation of Cayman Islands’ highly professional financial services industry and its commitment to meeting international standards and regulations.”

Barrett, who left his job as director of HM Cayman Islands Prison Service around six months ago after almost four years at the helm, was also awarded an OBE for his work in Scotland, the Turks and Caicos and the Cayman Islands. Roper said that Barrett was an “outstanding public servant who has given many years of dedicated and loyal service in a number of challenging environments”.

Obi received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community. Roper said she “is a highly respected and energetic director of the Red Cross, which plays a significant and valued role in our community”.