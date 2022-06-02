Local sample under investigation for monkeypox

Example of monkeypox

(CNS): The Public Health Department has said that it is investigating a potential monkeypox case in a young patient with a rash and fever that has been diagnosed as chickenpox. A sample from the patient has been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), “out of an abundance of caution”, to check for the monkeypox virus, which has recently been confirmed as circulating in non-endemic countries and has symptoms similar to chickenpox.

CARPHA is expected to process the sample within one to two weeks. Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton said chickenpox is an infectious disease so the patient has already been isolated and contact tracing has been carried out.

“Other instances of chickenpox were found among close contacts of this case, and infection control measures were put in place to prevent spread,” Dr Newton said. “We want to further reassure the public that they can prevent the spread of the chickenpox and monkeypox virus by practising good hand hygiene, wearing masks, and avoiding contact with the lesions of any person who has a new rash and raised temperature.”

Anyone who suspects they have either virus should seek medical attention if they experience these symptoms.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner said her ministry will share the outcome of the testing with the public and noted that health updates are available from local media houses and on the government website.

“Our Public Health Department is blessed with highly trained and highly experienced surveillance experts known for their effectiveness,” said Turner. “This case is a successful example of the system at work. It allowed us to quickly identify a potential case, assess and deal with the matter locally, but also to send a sample to CARPHA for ease of mind, given the current spread of monkeypox. I am confident we will be able to deal with any scenario.”

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, which is closely related to the viruses that cause cowpox and smallpox. While symptoms resemble chickenpox, the fluid-filled lesions are larger and accompanied by high fever and swollen glands.