OfReg ‘surprised’ by PACT policy on green energy

Rudy Ebanks, OfReg Board Chairman

(CNS): Heavily redacted minutes from an OfReg extraordinary board meeting on 2 May show that the utilities regulator was caught off guard by the PACT Government’s recent policy announcement to ensure public ownership of future green energy facilities. CNS has learned that OfReg had also failed to tell the Cabinet about its own plans, after a more than two-year delay, to issue a request for qualified bidders for a solar plant the day before the premier’s revelation about the new policy direction and the need for action on renewable energy.

According to the minutes, OfReg Board Chair Rudy Ebanks did not know that the government was planning to announce the new policy at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum in April. Ebanks said it was “unexpected” and he had requested directions for the board about this new policy. He said he had been informed that it was a work-in-progress and had not yet been presented to Cabinet.

The minutes indicate that there was a discussion about the new policy direction among the directors but the details are redacted. But they do show that OfReg, which has been heavily criticised for failing to meet its remit, continued with its request for proposals, which closed on 20 May. It is not clear how many potential bidders submitted their credentials or if OfReg intends to move to the next stage, given that government wants to keep future green energy-generating capabilities in the people’s hands.

The minutes show that the board decided to press on with the RFQ until they received written directions not to from Cabinet. The redacted document also shows that OfReg’s lawyer had become involved in communications with the premier on the issue.

OfReg announced in April that it was taking the first step by looking for expressions of interest from qualified bidders to build a 23-megawatt solar plant and an energy storage facility. But the project has been in the works for years and it is not clear why OfReg had taken so long to begin the process.

With the National Energy Policy calling for 70% of the electricity here to be generated through renewables by 2037, Premier Wayne Panton has said the government needs to “make up for lost time” on the adoption of renewable energy, given the lack of movement in this area since the energy policy was adopted more than five years ago.

OfReg has been blamed in the past by both politicians and Grand Cayman’s monopoly power provider, CUC, and others in the energy market for dragging its heels on the rollout of regulating renewables. CNS understands that this had fuelled the new government policy, which will see it take more direct control of Cayman’s shift from its current near-exclusive dependence on diesel toward a greener model.

Last year OfReg announced plans for a Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (REAS), where energy producers would bid against each other to supply renewable energy through long-term contracts, and a request for bidders to roll out that proposal also closed this week.

In addition, OfReg initiated a bid last year for consultants to undertake a study on the value of solar energy to the country, though that appears to have been withdrawn. However, in September last year the regulator did award a more than CI$100,000 contract to a local marketing company, Tower, for a period of two years.