OfReg ‘surprised’ by PACT policy on green energy
(CNS): Heavily redacted minutes from an OfReg extraordinary board meeting on 2 May show that the utilities regulator was caught off guard by the PACT Government’s recent policy announcement to ensure public ownership of future green energy facilities. CNS has learned that OfReg had also failed to tell the Cabinet about its own plans, after a more than two-year delay, to issue a request for qualified bidders for a solar plant the day before the premier’s revelation about the new policy direction and the need for action on renewable energy.
According to the minutes, OfReg Board Chair Rudy Ebanks did not know that the government was planning to announce the new policy at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum in April. Ebanks said it was “unexpected” and he had requested directions for the board about this new policy. He said he had been informed that it was a work-in-progress and had not yet been presented to Cabinet.
The minutes indicate that there was a discussion about the new policy direction among the directors but the details are redacted. But they do show that OfReg, which has been heavily criticised for failing to meet its remit, continued with its request for proposals, which closed on 20 May. It is not clear how many potential bidders submitted their credentials or if OfReg intends to move to the next stage, given that government wants to keep future green energy-generating capabilities in the people’s hands.
The minutes show that the board decided to press on with the RFQ until they received written directions not to from Cabinet. The redacted document also shows that OfReg’s lawyer had become involved in communications with the premier on the issue.
OfReg announced in April that it was taking the first step by looking for expressions of interest from qualified bidders to build a 23-megawatt solar plant and an energy storage facility. But the project has been in the works for years and it is not clear why OfReg had taken so long to begin the process.
With the National Energy Policy calling for 70% of the electricity here to be generated through renewables by 2037, Premier Wayne Panton has said the government needs to “make up for lost time” on the adoption of renewable energy, given the lack of movement in this area since the energy policy was adopted more than five years ago.
OfReg has been blamed in the past by both politicians and Grand Cayman’s monopoly power provider, CUC, and others in the energy market for dragging its heels on the rollout of regulating renewables. CNS understands that this had fuelled the new government policy, which will see it take more direct control of Cayman’s shift from its current near-exclusive dependence on diesel toward a greener model.
Last year OfReg announced plans for a Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (REAS), where energy producers would bid against each other to supply renewable energy through long-term contracts, and a request for bidders to roll out that proposal also closed this week.
In addition, OfReg initiated a bid last year for consultants to undertake a study on the value of solar energy to the country, though that appears to have been withdrawn. However, in September last year the regulator did award a more than CI$100,000 contract to a local marketing company, Tower, for a period of two years.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Energy, Policy, Politics, Private Sector Oversight, Science & Nature, utilities
As many failings as OfReg may have, this was not one of them. It would seem that the Premier simply wanted a big announcement at the conference and ran off at the mouth before getting cabinet approval and giving OfReg directions.
So much for protocol and transparency
In this instance why it is ofregs fault that the PACT Panton and Pilar show made an announcement without telling the independent regular.
Seems like this one is a pact not an ofreg issue.
Of reg …another useless Mac invention
Get rid of OfReg and save millions of dollars. They are one of the wasters of our money. There are others, but this would be a great start. How many times have OfReg done anything that helped the people of the Cayman Islands? Can’t think of any? Why am I not surprised!
However, in September last year the regulator did award a more than CI$100,000 contract to a local marketing company, Tower, for a period of two years.
I can’t imagine what people would be posting here if they hadn’t spent $100K to improve their image.
I think these guys are constantly ‘surprised’ by everything and anything.
What an incredible waste of money spent so far on this completely inept ‘regulator’.
And, if you will look around, you will find too many other groups just as bad or worse. What kind of government do we have??
Yee-Haw! Well slap my chaps and giddy up Nellie!
So OfReg believes they’re supposed to do the exact opposite of it was created for? They want to protect businesses so they can continue to screw the consumer.
SHUT IT DOWN!!!
It’s so sad how poorly Cayman is administered. Laws are not followed, deals are made to bring profits to family and friends, closed door negotiations are made without public input or specifically against public support. Ministers keep getting elected after proving their incompetence. I realize we are a young territory with scant history of semi self-governance, but do we really have to wait 50-75 years before we have a sense of how to be professional? By then many aspects of our culture will be destroyed forever. We want to be respected on the world stage, but we repeatedly prove we are simply not up to the task yet.
All too true, brother! OfReg is cancer on the face of the Cayman Islands.
Dis is our culture bobo, pirate DNA runs strong…
I won’t accept that! Don’t like your past culture, grow some ba..s and change it. How sad to have the opinion that your past need dictate your future. I won’t accept that… ‘bobo.’
Mr. Panton, based on these revelations it is obvious to a blind man that OfReg is complacent, derelict and redundant. Please make up for lost time and eliminate OfReg now!
Yes lets go really really green and clear the entire island of trees and install solar panels that generate 2% of the power that fossil fuels can.
We should remember that fossil fuels are a renewable (takes a long time but is renewable). What do you do with outdated solar panels?
Oh my, what ignorance of basic science. So you want to wait for fossil fuels to be ‘renewed’ when that process takes millions of year. And for the record, ‘Renewable Fuel Sources: (1) Biomass – burning wood, etc; (2) Hydroelectricity;(3) Geothermal; (4) Wind; (5) Solar. Please don’t say you are Cayman educated, please…
OFREG – doing nothing with our money one high salaried employee at a time.
So, OfReg is contemplating action against it’s paymaster? Simple solution there…close it down.
what a clown show
Can’t we just pass legislation to get rid of Of.Reg? Who’s bright idea was it to form this “fit for nothing” organization?
It looks to me that no matter who you put there to head it up or to effect positive change they only same to make it worse.
Thank God, the Government is doing something because this useless organization does nothing and will now try to railroad any positive changes made by the PACT Government.
What’s the Auditor General saying these days about this screwed up entity?
Well Rudy, since Of.Reg has a proven track record of not doing anything except making the situation worse here in Cayman, I a for one am proud to see the PACT government stepping up to the plate and doing something.
The main thing that PACT should be doing is finding a way of reorganizing OF.Reg or getting rid of it altogether. It has become nothing more that a rubber stamp for utilities to do as they please and fat salaries and trips around the world for the staff and board of directors. Nobody sees anything positive coming from this organization. It is a farce and a waste of money and in my opinion should be disbanded as soon as possible.