Line in the sand is coming for 7MB development
(CNS): Over-development is compounding the problem of erosion from rising seas due to climate change, but Premier Wayne Panton has said that government will soon be literally drawing a line in the sand on Seven Mile Beach. A fixed high water mark (HWM) is being calculated based on accumulative data, from which a new setback will be established that will apply to all future development. Landowners will no longer be able to survey their own HWM at favourable times, which has contributed to the erosion of Cayman’s world-famous beach.
The Cayman Islands must now invest in beach re-nourishment in an effort to slow down the inevitable losses as the sea level rises. However, Panton, who is also Minister for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, has revealed that the setback problem will soon be addressed.
Over the years owners have surveyed their high water marks at times during the year when their beachfront is at its deepest, sometimes owing to just a brief settlement of sand that is extremely short-lived. This, coupled with the constant waiving of setbacks by the Central Planning Authority for auxiliary hard structures such as pools, bars, cabanas and decks, has led to inappropriate development too close to the water and the consequent erosion.
Panton told CNS that a committee has been looking closely at this issue and, based on a decade’s worth of data, they have come up with a mean HWM line for Seven Mile Beach. From that, they will now calculate a more appropriate and sustainable setback to incorporate into the law, beyond which development will not be allowed.
“We have taken a reference line which represents ten years of data from Lands and Survey,” he said, noting that this has eliminated the highs and lows. “Having done that and come up with a pretty clear reference line, what the committee is now working on is the appropriate setbacks. That will end up being incorporated into the law and they will also be looking at the shoreline for the rest of the country.”
Panton pointed out that other parts of Cayman’s shoreline are more stable but they are all coming under pressure and the goal is to create a more consistent approach. “This is a significant area of work that has been ongoing,” Panton added, as he explained the approach government is taking to planning legislation.
He said that the current review of the law by the planning ministry is focused largely on the building control issues, which is separate from the work his ministry is doing in relation to the review of the National Development Plan and, more broadly, future development through a sustainable policy lens.
“We have to implement a sustainability policy through which the whole thing will be reviewed,” he said.
Work is underway to see how Seven Mile Beach can be replenished, Panton said, but warned that managed retreat on some parts of the beach would also be necessary. He said this is a challenging and difficult issue but it will need to be addressed.
The proposal to re-nourish the beach is expected to take some 18 to 24 months. But in the short term, since some structures previously built on the dynamic beach zone are already destroyed, a managed retreat will have to be considered.
“We will have to face this issue head-on,” the premier said, adding that he hoped that government will not have to legislate to force owners into removing existing structures.
“I would like to think that there will be consensus across the board… and we will find a way to accomplish this together rather than having to legislate and have long drawn out arguments about it,” he said, pointing out Cayman has no choice and must deal with the inevitable consequences of climate change.
“We are going to be facing issues like sea-level rise and worsening natural events,” Panton warned and said that managed retreat may need to be dealt with in the short term rather than the long term.
The premier believes the world is facing a climate emergency based on all of the scientific data, and consecutive reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) make it clear this will have a direct impact on the Cayman Islands, from increasing storms to the health of our coral reefs.
“We have to act in ways that reflect the fact that we are facing significant threats… even existential threats that we have to take action to mitigate. Otherwise, we are being entirely irresponsible, not just for ourselves today but the children of Cayman in the future,” he said. “We also have an obligation, if we want to add our voice to those of other small island developing states that are going to be impacted first, to get our own house in order.”
Panton said the need to build in climate resiliency to the way we live was not all that different from the things we have done historically to protect ourselves from hurricanes. The focus now, he said, is to protect ourselves from rising sea levels.
I was thinking the exact thing the other day. The answer is in the size of the islands. Oahu is just under 600 sq miles & we are barely 75 sq miles with a very narrow 7 mile beach corridor to develop. You can be sure that CIG & all the CIREBA cartel members sure wish we had the land area of the Hawaiian Islands. Large areas of Waikiki Beach, and the former lagoon that used to sit inshore of the beach , were re-claimed back in the post WW2 years.
It shouldn’t just be SMB. The “line in the sand” needs to be drawn at least 12 foot into the vegetation beyond the sand, or better still across the road for the ENTIRE COASTLINE of Cayman. Take a look at that new monstrosity next to Frank Sound launching ramp. After blocking the beach with a wall and being forced to remove part, now they’ve planted vegetation a little more than 1 foot above the high water mark. With the spring tides, any access is again under water. Similar problems with the property next door. When spring tides come the only way to pass is to use the edge of the owners property.
Has anyone seen the planning approval for the WaterMark? It’s absolutely hideous, and basically being built on the road. It has also caused a month of road closures so they can build a private bridge
is anyone awake here? this is beyond wrong, it is criminal what has happened to SMB/West Bay Road in recent years and this Watermark is the peak of ‘f*ck you’ Cayman. take a look, its appalling.
There is no sand
Sand to be pissed away until SMB goes under for good. It’s simple Mr. Premier, the ones that exceed the new HWM pay for beach re nourishment proportional to their frontage. And outright forfeit of all structure(s) that impinge over a line 40ft inland from the new HWM. And where Mr. Premier is all the sand coming from? CIG will need to buy whole islands in the Bahamas or Turks to properly effect this plan.
Successive IPCC AR’s have also arrived at high confidence that humanity should be shifting to a plant-based diet. Apparently it’s still taboo to discuss that, even passing through Paris 1.5’C tipping point within 2 years (est 2024).
“The focus now, he said, is to protect ourselves from rising sea levels.”
That will require a large wall, the length of SMB and at least 12′ high.
Finaly some good common sense news from government.
A bit slow in coming but very welcomed.
For the sake of future generations, let us the generational Caymanians make this a reality.
10:23 how is taking people’s property good common sense? You might answer that the owners deserve to have their buildings taken but does anyone realize that most of these property owners are NOT actually the people who developed them? How is punishing them going to satisfy all the dragon slayers hell bent on punishing developers? There is no way this government (or any other government for this hat matter) that will succeed in passing laws that result in landowners forfeiting their land or buildings.
Hopefully we are beginning a new era of governance that has vision, that will stop selling “citizenship” to people with bags of crooked money, that will actually make decisions for the long-term best interests of generational Caymanians, that will strictly limit population growth, that will eliminate Permanent Residence, that will strictly limit the awarding of Caymanian Status to persons with no ancestral or other family connections to the Islands, that truly understand the meaning of and comply with Rule of Law, that understands what is required for Good Governance.
The choke hold tourism developers, Russian oligarch connected government controlling developers have had on government needs to be removed.
“We have taken a reference line which represents [past] ten years of data from Lands and Survey,”
WHAT ABOUT INEVITABLE SEA LEVEL RISE? Will it be taken into account while calculating HWM? In 10 years HWM could be 100m from today’s HWM.
@CNS that very condo in the picture is for sale on CIREBA for $3.5M!!!! Imagine that!! I wonder if the brokers or the owners or the strata are obliged to tell any possible buyer about this image, and the astonishing collapse of the beach in the proximity.
As there is virtually no more under developed land left on SMB assume this would apply to redvelopement like Aqua Bay, Lacovia and for good measure the Mandarin Oriental? We’ll see. So to keep the cash coming in for developers, CIREBA and PACT look for the new 20 story limit on redevelopment. Just sayin….
A portion of Sir John A. Cumber’s vision, which was incorporated into the 1972 Development Plan, were sufficient setbacks on SMB. Please see Grace Bay in Providenciales as a example!
In fact, Sir JAC’s vision included a “by-pass” dual- carriageway, which would have replaced WB Road and encouraged most development on the “land” side (east side) of SMB, instead of the beach side, thus leaving most of the beach side undeveloped. Note, at that time there were only about ten structures along the whole Seven Mile Beach, from Pageant Beach to WB Cemetery, mostly modest private villas – Royal Palms and Holiday were not built yet.
See portions of Ft. Lauderdale beach and Palm Beach, no developments on the beach side!
But we know what happened to the 1972 Development Plan when the Government of real estate developer Jim Bodden and lawyer Truman Bodden came into power in 1976….or do we really?
Mr. Truman, care to speak up?1 JMB, Haig & John can’t! You owe it to Cayman to explain why your Government abandoned common sense in our development, and for what reasons!!
Sir John Cumber for National Hero!
The same Sir John who advised that too many cars would be one day be a problem in Cayman and recommended limitations like other small islands. He was totally ignored by the same profiteers
Yes, very sad. When I walk Waikiki beach in Hawaii, I always wonder why SMB was not developed the same way with all of the hotels across the road from the beach. Lack of vision.
Royal Hawaiian is right there on the beach. But well back from the water.
The administrator of these Islands, March 1969 to the politicians of the day:
“I am sorry that this law did come quickly. It came quickly because I was horrified at the time you haven’t got an adequate law. You must have something. If you have a fire, but no poker you use a stick until you can get a poker.”
“We do not wish to be controlled by commercial enterprises, big developers or other people interested in developing the island. Naturally and quite correctly, they do it largely for the purpose of the money they get out of it”
“Our Duty, honourable members, is not to make money. Our duty is to be responsible and protect the 10,000 people who that in these islands, who will be not aware in detail of what is happening, who rely on us here to see they are not exploited and that their land is not used wrongly, and that we do not turn what looks like a beautiful swan, into an ugly duckling”
https://open.library.ubc.ca/media/stream/pdf/831/1.0099122/1
Thank you (9:03 am).
Thank you Mr. Premier for your efforts to save our beaches.
Cayman was all set to be economically successful and sustainable. We did not need to sacrifice our environment. It’s a disgrace that we no can longer boast about our Seven Mile Beach.
As far as the line in the sand goes, it was there, right in front of the edge of vegetation. Remember? Who can answer for giving that up, for giving away trillions of yards of my/our gleaming white sand – no justifiable reason. We had good laws, we changed them. We still have laws that were thoughtfully created to protect the environment but enforcement is weak.
I’m hoping that CPA didn’t approve Mr. Dart’s recent application to move closer to the water.
Was not Truman, it was those greedy little local developers along with local contractors that needed the income
Talks a good game. Then appoints a developer friendly CPA that happily waives all the restrictions anyway. Man is not even in control of his own ministers – the potential for him persuading property owners to withdraw from their current incursions has as much prospect of success as persuading Putin to withdraw from Ukraine.
And Dart is asking for a WAIVER to ignore setbacks and add to beach erosion…?
No way should this be permitted, especially as there is plenty of room to obey the regulations.
Will these changes apply to the island’s largest developer?
Completely agree. All he does is talk. He has done nothing since he was elected. Sham of a government. I hope he got approval from Mac and Jay before making those comments.
The only reason Cayman is now in such a mess is the greedy sham successive PPM and UDP/CDP governments that served before the present administration.
YES!!! Finally, a government with balls. This was long necessary.
Watch the joke..Wayne knows this won’t work and will only make the situation worse.
Premier Wayne has a lot of words, which are not backed up with actions. Let’s see what comes of this. Keeping my views to myself.
Once our almighty overlord Mr. Dart has finally been given public beach, that line will have disappeared.
Balls maybe,! Vision and common sense not so plentiful.
Lets just see if anything really comes of it or is it just more hot air being blown out!
Too late, a day later horse already bolted