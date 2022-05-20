Line in the sand is coming for 7MB development

Regal Beach on Seven Mile Beach (from social media)

(CNS): Over-development is compounding the problem of erosion from rising seas due to climate change, but Premier Wayne Panton has said that government will soon be literally drawing a line in the sand on Seven Mile Beach. A fixed high water mark (HWM) is being calculated based on accumulative data, from which a new setback will be established that will apply to all future development. Landowners will no longer be able to survey their own HWM at favourable times, which has contributed to the erosion of Cayman’s world-famous beach.

The Cayman Islands must now invest in beach re-nourishment in an effort to slow down the inevitable losses as the sea level rises. However, Panton, who is also Minister for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, has revealed that the setback problem will soon be addressed.

Over the years owners have surveyed their high water marks at times during the year when their beachfront is at its deepest, sometimes owing to just a brief settlement of sand that is extremely short-lived. This, coupled with the constant waiving of setbacks by the Central Planning Authority for auxiliary hard structures such as pools, bars, cabanas and decks, has led to inappropriate development too close to the water and the consequent erosion.

Panton told CNS that a committee has been looking closely at this issue and, based on a decade’s worth of data, they have come up with a mean HWM line for Seven Mile Beach. From that, they will now calculate a more appropriate and sustainable setback to incorporate into the law, beyond which development will not be allowed.

“We have taken a reference line which represents ten years of data from Lands and Survey,” he said, noting that this has eliminated the highs and lows. “Having done that and come up with a pretty clear reference line, what the committee is now working on is the appropriate setbacks. That will end up being incorporated into the law and they will also be looking at the shoreline for the rest of the country.”

Panton pointed out that other parts of Cayman’s shoreline are more stable but they are all coming under pressure and the goal is to create a more consistent approach. “This is a significant area of work that has been ongoing,” Panton added, as he explained the approach government is taking to planning legislation.

He said that the current review of the law by the planning ministry is focused largely on the building control issues, which is separate from the work his ministry is doing in relation to the review of the National Development Plan and, more broadly, future development through a sustainable policy lens.

“We have to implement a sustainability policy through which the whole thing will be reviewed,” he said.

Work is underway to see how Seven Mile Beach can be replenished, Panton said, but warned that managed retreat on some parts of the beach would also be necessary. He said this is a challenging and difficult issue but it will need to be addressed.

The proposal to re-nourish the beach is expected to take some 18 to 24 months. But in the short term, since some structures previously built on the dynamic beach zone are already destroyed, a managed retreat will have to be considered.

“We will have to face this issue head-on,” the premier said, adding that he hoped that government will not have to legislate to force owners into removing existing structures.

“I would like to think that there will be consensus across the board… and we will find a way to accomplish this together rather than having to legislate and have long drawn out arguments about it,” he said, pointing out Cayman has no choice and must deal with the inevitable consequences of climate change.

“We are going to be facing issues like sea-level rise and worsening natural events,” Panton warned and said that managed retreat may need to be dealt with in the short term rather than the long term.

The premier believes the world is facing a climate emergency based on all of the scientific data, and consecutive reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) make it clear this will have a direct impact on the Cayman Islands, from increasing storms to the health of our coral reefs.

“We have to act in ways that reflect the fact that we are facing significant threats… even existential threats that we have to take action to mitigate. Otherwise, we are being entirely irresponsible, not just for ourselves today but the children of Cayman in the future,” he said. “We also have an obligation, if we want to add our voice to those of other small island developing states that are going to be impacted first, to get our own house in order.”

Panton said the need to build in climate resiliency to the way we live was not all that different from the things we have done historically to protect ourselves from hurricanes. The focus now, he said, is to protect ourselves from rising sea levels.