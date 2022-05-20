CMO hints at need to reduce COVID restrictions
(CNS): Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton, who last week was urging people to help curb the spread of COVID-19, now says that the risk of increasing infections needs to be balanced with the benefits of a more normal lifestyle. Despite the still high transmission levels, she said consideration needs to be given to lifting restrictions since the spread is not translating into higher hospital admissions or deaths.
According to the most recent figures released by Public Health, 151 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday, and the seven-day rolling average case number is 115. But with just ten people in the hospital with COVID-19, the main impact it is having on the community is the number of people in isolation. As of Tuesday, at least 1,765 people were unable to go to school or work after officially reporting a positive test.
With so many people locked down, officials from Travel Cayman and the Public Health Department issued a warning on Thursday about breaches of isolation rules. Several alleged breaches of quarantine have been reported that are under investigation, and officials said those in isolation cannot have any visitors or leave their place of isolation until they receive notification from Public Health.
“With an increase in the numbers of persons testing positive for COVID-19, we must remain vigilant and continue our efforts in protecting ourselves and our community,” said Casandra Morris, Director of Travel Cayman.
There is concern that, because of the tight protocols, the high vaccination rate, and when people do get COVID-19 they generally have only very mild symptoms, if any, for no more than couple of days, people are not testing at all, even when ill, or are not reporting positive home tests to avoid having to isolate, which is fueling the spread.
The need to wait for an official PCR negative test means it can be more than nine days before even those who are fully vaccinated and perfectly well get released from home confinement.
The CMO said in the latest weekly report that the new sub-variants of Omicron are causing the resurgence but this is not increasing pressure on the health authorities, as she hinted that it might be time to review the restrictions.
“The lifting of COVID restrictions in Cayman is also to be taken into consideration when it comes to the increase in infections, as increasing social contacts inevitably increases the risk of spread of infection,” she said. “This risk, which is not translating into higher hospital admissions or deaths, is counterbalanced by the benefits of returning to a more normal lifestyle and the positive effects that this has on the mental health and well-being of the population.”
Between 8 and 14 May, 895 new COVID-19 cases were reported, a 16% increase on the previous week. The positivity rate is at 35% and the daily average positive test number was 128. Six more people were admitted to hospital, one of whom was not in need of care because of COVID but had tested positive during the admission process for an unrelated issue.
See the latest situation report in the CNS Library.
To report isolation breaches call 943-SAFE (7233) or in Cayman Brac 526-8557.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
I am in my 250-person office all day (no masking by anyone and no worries by anyone — full meetings, gatherings). At Kings gym a few times a week (no masking/worries by anyone). Going to the pub after work tonight, no one masking and no one worried.
But once a week go to Fosters. Upon entrance, they spritz the “magic spray” on one of my hands, and then for 20 minutes a week while shopping, I wear my mask.
Need some common sense….end this pretend nonsense. 2 years and 3 months, end ALL restrictions. So frickin annoyed…
Who has the money to keep LFT’ing people for COVID-19? This is a financial burden to people who certainly cannot afford regular (or frequent) LFT’ing, whether it be:
1. Out-of-Pocket,
2. Employment (Group) Health Insurance Coverage, OR
3. Private (Individual/Family) Health Insurance Coverage.
Asymptomatic, and fully-vaccinated (once upon a time) doesn’t equate to a benign threat level to others. It’s still not a flu. Our booster take up percentage has been really poor.
Normal should mean LFTing yourself twice a week to ensure you aren’t an asymptomatic positive for everyone you meet. Test negative, then go about your business as you choose. We can’t keep pretending these cheap and reliable tools don’t exist. We’d also reduce to nearly zero community transmissions within a week.
The LFT salesperson has entered the chat.
What you propose is NOT normal. It is madness. Or a sales speech- a speech that you give in order to persuade someone to buy something.
I have not had a single COVID test.
Perhaps Cassandra could update us all on the ongoing investigation on to breaches of Covid regulations reported at local healthcare facilities and on Cayman Airways aircraft?
Stop the madness now, whoever wants to get jabbed, stay home or wear a mask can do so. Those who fell in love with all those mandates can apply at civil service to reap the benefits or go to North Korea to enjoy that kind of lifestyle
We live in hope that common sense will prevail soon.
A precursor to some token “changes” no doubt. They’ll be in place by the of the month. Heard it here first.
End everything. The masks are a pointless comfort blanket unless N95 and lets face it, how many are wearing them?…..Isolation pointless due to it being everywhere and its not going away. It is the new flu. We are simply kicking the can of normality down the road. What’s the point in requiring a lateral flow to fly to Cayman when cases here are the same as most other places. Remember the days when you flew with a cold and the flu. Can you even imagine back in the day, canceling your flights due to a mild flu?? We got to snap out of this now. If you are worried, fair enough, wear an N95 mask.
If more people were LFTing regularly, and conscientious of people’s space, they could wear, or not wear, whatever they want, as far as I’m concerned. Those few dozen thoughtful are in the least concern category.
Geeeeeeeeeee, thanks Empress obvious, lord of freedom.
Mandates need to end. I have been to 3 hotels the last two weeks and not one tourist was wearing a mask, cruise shippers aren’t wearing masks. They have more rights than Caymanians who are locked in their homes. These are the people that are suffering most! The residents of the Cayman Islands while tourists roam free. Not to mention the fact that indoor conferences can take place with 500 people but my child who sits in a class of 25 kids is still forced to wear a mask all day! It doesn’t make sense! Let’s end the mandates and let people make their own choices regarding their health.
It’s touching that the CMO thiks our politicians have any interest in the science on this. They are driven entirely by the hysterical over-reactions of a bunch of ignorant anti-vaxxers who would prefer to keep our country isolated for ever.
18 months too late as usual.
End the oppression now!
What a flip flopper. How can we have confidence in anything they say. Don’t just reduce, stop everything and let us, the people, decide how we wish to navigate Covid. You all have done enough. Thank you. We now got this.
Close Travel Cayman down now please.
Next they will be paying a stipend to ex Travel Cayman employees who have lost their jobs because of the removal of the restrictions.
Civil Servants don’t lose jobs, but I do get your point.
Additionally our differing standards for people – Caymanians and residents included – arriving in Cayman from overseas, who may have just recovered from COVID but have a negative LFT compared to residents who test positive locally and even with a negative LFT if their CT count is not high enough they are supposed to continue isolating defy reason. We did a great job when we had to – now we are no longer being logical. If people want to keep wearing masks – they will.
That’s not the purpose of the masks, but whatever.
This Doctor hasn’t any awareness of what’s going on globally. The virus is irrelevant for 99.9% of us. The data shows this. Vaccinated or not, its a noothing burger. Those in trouble have either massive underlying conditions or obesity or are old/frail – just like every other f*cken disease
What is wrong with people? Stop watching the news, its not news, it is MARKETING.
Drop restrictions, stop talking about Covid, get on with it. If you’re wearing a mask, take the damn thing off – you are ingesting far too much CO2…its insane
Bizarre pre-flight required testing should be discontinued immediately, especially taking into account we allow floating petrie dishes (cruise ships) with hordes of positive people on island with testing requirements.
The CMO keeps sending mixed messages and the public has reached the point where they don’t care for anything that she has to say.
Suddenly a public servant remembered that we don’t all get paid to sit and home.
We must go out and earn a living, learn in school and experience life.
Thank you for acknowledging what many of us have been saying for months now!
Reopen the island completely, remove all vaccination and mask mandates, get rid of useless Travel Cayman.
And while you are at it, cut all duty on fuel and food items to help struggling Caymanians get back on their feet after a challenging 2 years of economic suppression.
Need to eliminate school mask mandates by start of the next school year. Children need to get back to normal classes.
Why wait.
Utterly Useless and potentially damaging
Get rid now!!!!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-07/masks-in-schools-provide-weak-shield-against-covid-study-shows
Mine will all have a “medical exemption” if they don’t remove the mandate for students by next school year. School can’t ask for any details or evidence to support the exemption.
Same
By the start of next week would make more sense.
“Despite the still high transmission levels, she said consideration needs to be given to lifting restrictions since the spread is not translating into higher hospital admissions or deaths.” Yes, the rest of the world worked that out months ago, long before the current pointless restrictions were needlessly extended.
Finally!!!! Someone with some common sense to go along with lots of medical training!
Think she’s bowing to pressure, as she has not been following the science. Is she finally listening &/or reading other opinions & realising our regs are stupid.
Maybe public health uk pointed out we have not followed their guidance since getting the vaccine.
END MASK MANDATES TODAY!!!!!
End them last year.
You thumbs down drones can still wear your masks if you feel they work for you. Stop forcing educated people to wear the face diaper.
Cayman starting to catch up with the rest of the world finally.
You still need to rest to get into the USA so I don’t know why people keep saying rubbish about us catching up with the rest of teh world. We are catching up with cases and deaths that’s for sure. We are in the top 5. How much more do you want to “catch up with the rest of the world”?
Decisions aren’t being made based on science in the UK or the USA or even here. It’s based on money. Companies complaining that their workers can’t come to work because they have Covid. You all expect to go to work with Covid and get susceptible people sick?
Only 2.5% percent of deaths in Cayman since the beginning of the pandemic tested positive for Covid and most of the 2.5% didn’t die from Covid. Wear an N95 mask if you are scared. And you say it aint due to the science in the UK. Surveys like this are science.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-07/masks-in-schools-provide-weak-shield-against-covid-study-shows
Covid is here to stay……let’s stop kicking the can down the street.
We are in the top 5? Absolute rubbish. Nowhere even near , either in total deaths per 100000 or deaths per 100000 in the last 7 days. And unlike you happy to provide a source – yours is what, the voice in your head or what you heard on the marl road?
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1104709/coronavirus-deaths-worldwide-per-million-inhabitants/
Perhaps by 2024 , at the rate we are going.