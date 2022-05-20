CMO hints at need to reduce COVID restrictions

(CNS): Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton, who last week was urging people to help curb the spread of COVID-19, now says that the risk of increasing infections needs to be balanced with the benefits of a more normal lifestyle. Despite the still high transmission levels, she said consideration needs to be given to lifting restrictions since the spread is not translating into higher hospital admissions or deaths.

According to the most recent figures released by Public Health, 151 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday, and the seven-day rolling average case number is 115. But with just ten people in the hospital with COVID-19, the main impact it is having on the community is the number of people in isolation. As of Tuesday, at least 1,765 people were unable to go to school or work after officially reporting a positive test.

With so many people locked down, officials from Travel Cayman and the Public Health Department issued a warning on Thursday about breaches of isolation rules. Several alleged breaches of quarantine have been reported that are under investigation, and officials said those in isolation cannot have any visitors or leave their place of isolation until they receive notification from Public Health.

“With an increase in the numbers of persons testing positive for COVID-19, we must remain vigilant and continue our efforts in protecting ourselves and our community,” said Casandra Morris, Director of Travel Cayman.

There is concern that, because of the tight protocols, the high vaccination rate, and when people do get COVID-19 they generally have only very mild symptoms, if any, for no more than couple of days, people are not testing at all, even when ill, or are not reporting positive home tests to avoid having to isolate, which is fueling the spread.

The need to wait for an official PCR negative test means it can be more than nine days before even those who are fully vaccinated and perfectly well get released from home confinement.

The CMO said in the latest weekly report that the new sub-variants of Omicron are causing the resurgence but this is not increasing pressure on the health authorities, as she hinted that it might be time to review the restrictions.

“The lifting of COVID restrictions in Cayman is also to be taken into consideration when it comes to the increase in infections, as increasing social contacts inevitably increases the risk of spread of infection,” she said. “This risk, which is not translating into higher hospital admissions or deaths, is counterbalanced by the benefits of returning to a more normal lifestyle and the positive effects that this has on the mental health and well-being of the population.”

Between 8 and 14 May, 895 new COVID-19 cases were reported, a 16% increase on the previous week. The positivity rate is at 35% and the daily average positive test number was 128. Six more people were admitted to hospital, one of whom was not in need of care because of COVID but had tested positive during the admission process for an unrelated issue.