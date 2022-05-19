Airshow returns as part of Jubilee celebrations

Team Fastrax, part of the Air Show line-up (from social media)

(CNS): Two decades after the Cayman Islands last held the much loved annual event, the Air Show is returning as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend. On the morning of Friday, 3 June, world-class pilots and aerospace specialists will perform aerobatic demonstrations in the airspace above Grand Cayman’s Public Beach, followed by an exhibition in the afternoon at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

Visitors will be able to view all the aircraft involved in the aerial performance as well as the pilots and exports. Then in Cayman Brac on Saturday, 4 June there will be a parachute display and an aircraft exhibit at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport.

The Air Show is a collaborative effort between the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Department of Tourism (DoT) with support from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Steering Committee and all events are free and open to the public.

“It’s exciting to have the Air Show returning to the Cayman Islands,” said Director-General of Civil Aviation Richard Smith. “Historically, it was a beloved and well-attended event by the community and we’re hoping the show this year has a similar reception. The scheduled acts for the Air Show have a wealth of experience and will captivate the audience with their performances.”

Smith said people will be able to “get up close and personal” to the aircraft and meet the aviators at the exhibition. “This is a great opportunity for enthusiasts as well as students who might be interested in aviation,” he said.

Director of Tourism Rosa Harris said the return of the Air Show will set the destination apart and was positioned to become a signature event once again. “Moving forward, we see the Air Show as one of the key events to signal the start of Cayman’s summer season and inspire travel to the destination,” she said.

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, the chair of the Steering Committee, said the show is a unique centre-piece event for Cayman’s celebrations. “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Steering Committee has worked with local and overseas stakeholders to bring back an event that is near and dear to the hearts of the people of the Cayman Islands,” he added.

Parking will be limited for both the public beach aerobatics and the airport exhibition and as a result off-parking with a shuttle service is being provided.