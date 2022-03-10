No environmentalists on planning law review team
(CNS): Cabinet has appointed a new committee to review the Development and Planning Act that doesn’t include a single expert on climate resilience or sustainability. The lack of any environmentalists on this board is likely to raise considerable public concern, given the PACT Government’s stated policy objectives and the need to address fundamental problems in local planning laws in light of the Cayman Islands’ vulnerability to climate change sea-level rise.
According to the summary notes of the Cabinet meeting, this new committee was formally appointed on Tuesday, 1 March. Local lawyer Steve McField has been appointed as chair of this new board, which could shape the development of Cayman for generations to come. The other members are largely connected to the development sector, calling into question the direction of this review.
The deputy chair is the planning ministry’s chief officer or their designate. Central Planning Authority Chair Ian Pairadeau and Planning Director Haroon Pandohie have also been appointed.
The rest of the board members are from the private sector. They are Stanley Hill, a building contractor; businessman Jerry Wood; Mervin Smith, a plumbing contractor; Garth Tibbetts, an electrical contractor; David Crawford; Fred Whittaker, an architect and former CPA member; George Manderson, who is also an architect; Cameron Graham, President of Dart Real Estate; Stephen Hislop, a project manager; Businessman Gary Rutty; Selina Tibbetts, a lawyer working with Samuel Jackson; Tracey Rankine, a quantity surveyor; and Paul Rivers, who owns a tourism attraction business.
Few details were given about the work of the committee, such as the terms of reference, how long they will be given to examine the legislation, whether or not they will be tasked with drafting the legislation, or if the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency will play any part.
The meeting summary stated that “amendment to the definitions with regard to ancillary spaces and use of rooftops” would be a first step for the board. The government’s inner circle also approved “the issuance of drafting instructions to amend the Development and Planning Act and its associated Regulations”.
See the Cabinet Post Meeting Summary in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
While I can appreciate the concern here, let’s not lose sight of the fact that the National Conservation Act is in place. Regardless of who sits on this board or what far out proposals they make, it WON’T override the NCA.
Cayman’s version of Animal Farm. Greed and money good, environment bad!
Cayman, run by clown tears and greed.
Well well 17 members appointed to one board and such a vital board the planning law review committee to move the island forward into the future??
Very surprised that no one to fight for environmental issues should they arise(and there will be many)have been included.At the very least the D.O.E.should be represented.I wish them well but members Caymans future generations will be watching the decisions that u make.
The islands will continue to be developed until an economic downturn and/or climate change/hurricane puts an end to it. Caymanians will be left to suffer with the destruction to the environment and a less attractive tourism product- people come for beaches and scenary not concrete.
Ladies of CNS, we need that bullshit meter again. I think you should add it to the like and dislike buttons because there is a lot of it around these days.
The definition of insanity. Continually recycling the same old board members and expecting different results. WAYNE WHERE YOU IS? YOU WENT FISHING OR WA? YOU OK WITH THIS???
Clearly dear Wayne is Premier in name and salary only. There is no way he could have agreed to this based on the platform he ran on during his election campaign.
There can only be one logical explanation and that is once again his MacBuddy who he used to grasp power is now firmly at the controls with his other cronies like Jay, Kenny and the like in full support.
And dear Waynecito, like his predecessor, lacking the intestinal fortitude to do the right thing.
God help us!
Wayne isn’t running the country. He will be the scapegoat in 3 years time when Saunders will take over with Mac and Kenny.
No regular people onboard either. Should at least have some ministers.
“CAYMAN GONE”: CLOSED-DOOR DECISIONS AND FOREIGN INVESTORS DRIVE AN ISLAND IDENTITY CRISIS
As real estate booms, Caymanians question who their islands are building for.
January 26, 2022 by Kayla Young
https://periodismoinvestigativo.com/2022/01/cayman-foreign-investors-identity-crisis/
😆😆😆😆😆……YCMIU!
Steve McField’s appointment really demystifies who the “key” horse-trading Cabinet members are behind this affront. Are Captain Eugene and Michael Alberga being appointed to the SIPL Committee next?
This has got to stop. The continued high rise and high density construction won’t stop while the people making the decisions about it are also the same people making the money from it.
Steve McField as Chairman? Certainly you jest!
Clearly another MacBeater appointed Board. When will this nonsensical farce stop?
PACT better get its act together unless they will not see a second term together.
New day but same game being played
Planning minister Jay Ebanks does not care about environmental issues. He has replaced Joey Hew as the proxy minister for big developers look at the review board membership and try to draw any other conclusion.
Why is the Premier’s ministry for sustainability not involved?
For Gods sake stop overreacting.
What a joke… Read the first name and I knew it was going to be bad…
Why is Dart represented.?
There is no one on the board who has the education to understand the economic implications of their amateur decisions. They will all make choices which will safeguard or enhance their personal interests, not the greater good of Cayman.
Any surprises here? No doubt they’re intending to hire consultants!
In university I read about ‘regulatory capture’ which occurs when the people and business entities that ought to be regulated for the benefit of society take over the regulatory process in order to loot the system. This sure looks a lot like regulatory capture to me. So much for good governance.
#CronyCapitalism
The Planning and Development Act should be renamed. If there was any truth in the naming of legislation this legislation would be called, “The Developers and Politicians Continued Prosperity at the Expense of the Environment Act”.
So much for Wonderboy Wayne being the environmental savior.
This government is proving to be no different than the last and is relying on runaway development to help fuel the economy.
No vision whatsoever.
He’s only one person. People need to pressure the other ministers.
No one can say Cayman doesn’t lead the world in recycling the same old people on boards again and again. It’s the administrative definition of insanity.