No environmentalists on planning law review team

(CNS): Cabinet has appointed a new committee to review the Development and Planning Act that doesn’t include a single expert on climate resilience or sustainability. The lack of any environmentalists on this board is likely to raise considerable public concern, given the PACT Government’s stated policy objectives and the need to address fundamental problems in local planning laws in light of the Cayman Islands’ vulnerability to climate change sea-level rise.

According to the summary notes of the Cabinet meeting, this new committee was formally appointed on Tuesday, 1 March. Local lawyer Steve McField has been appointed as chair of this new board, which could shape the development of Cayman for generations to come. The other members are largely connected to the development sector, calling into question the direction of this review.

The deputy chair is the planning ministry’s chief officer or their designate. Central Planning Authority Chair Ian Pairadeau and Planning Director Haroon Pandohie have also been appointed.

The rest of the board members are from the private sector. They are Stanley Hill, a building contractor; businessman Jerry Wood; Mervin Smith, a plumbing contractor; Garth Tibbetts, an electrical contractor; David Crawford; Fred Whittaker, an architect and former CPA member; George Manderson, who is also an architect; Cameron Graham, President of Dart Real Estate; Stephen Hislop, a project manager; Businessman Gary Rutty; Selina Tibbetts, a lawyer working with Samuel Jackson; Tracey Rankine, a quantity surveyor; and Paul Rivers, who owns a tourism attraction business.

Few details were given about the work of the committee, such as the terms of reference, how long they will be given to examine the legislation, whether or not they will be tasked with drafting the legislation, or if the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency will play any part.

The meeting summary stated that “amendment to the definitions with regard to ancillary spaces and use of rooftops” would be a first step for the board. The government’s inner circle also approved “the issuance of drafting instructions to amend the Development and Planning Act and its associated Regulations”.