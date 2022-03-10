Key CIG agencies monitoring Russia sanctions

Flags of UK, Cayman and Ukraine fly outside GAB

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government says that key agencies have been actively monitoring their respective books of business for any possible connections with individuals, companies and other entities that are subject to the Russia sanctions. These entities include the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI), General Registry, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Lands & Survey Department and CIMA.

Premier Wayne Panton said the government joined the UK and its Overseas Territories in support of the people of Ukraine. “It is our responsibility to enforce the Russia sanctions. We continue to hope and pray that this conflict is quickly and peacefully resolved to avoid further loss of innocent lives in Ukraine,” he said.

The Cayman authorities are automatically obligated to extend all sanctions imposed by the UK to this jurisdiction, with all sanctions and regulations having an immediate effect once a relevant order in council comes into force.

The Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2020 and The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the Regulations) have been in force in the Cayman Islands since 31 December 2020.

Cumulatively these Regulations provide for, amongst other things, the freezing of funds and economic resources, including assets such as aircraft, real estate and yachts of designated persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine, undermining or threatening its territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia.

The UK has recently published a list of designated persons, entities or bodies that are subject to sanctions. Since 22 February 2022, a total of 19 named individuals and 18 named entities have been included on the list. This list is also enforced in the Cayman Islands.

Financial sector industry stakeholders are all required by law to report to the Financial Reporting Authority (FRA), where there are activities that are impacted by the sanctions. “The government has been assured by stakeholders that they have been actively monitoring the ongoing impact of sanction activities,” officials said.

All the details of the current sanctions will be updated and posted on the FRA and CIMA websites, as advised by the Foreign Office.

In the statement, which appeared to be designed for the international media, Governor Martyn Roper said the CIG and people of the Cayman Islands were shocked by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and were watching with horror as the conflict unfolds.

“The Cayman Islands has fully imposed all of the Russia sanctions and will continue to do so as the list of sanctioned individuals and entities grows. The Cayman Islands is fully committed to good governance, democracy and support of peace around the world,” he added.