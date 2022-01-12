Grouper Moon spawning to be live-streamed

Spawning Nassau groupers (file photo)

(CNS): The annual Nassau grouper spawning is expected to begin with the full moon next week and members of the public will be able to watch this incredible phenomenon as it happens, as it will be live-streamed while marine scientists conduct live educational sessions. The video will be broadcast in real time from the spawning aggregation site (SPAG) off the western tip of Little Cayman, one of the largest and last known sites in the world.

Scientists have been studying this grouper hole for more than 20 years in a collaboration between the Cayman Islands Department of Environment, the Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF) and other members of the regional marine science community.

The conservation project and strict fishing ban at the site has played a key role in the successful recovery of Nassau grouper populations in the Cayman Islands.

The live-stream of the spawning event will be happening between 18 and 20 January at 10:30am each day.