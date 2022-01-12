CJ Smellie presides over his last court opening

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie presides of the Grand Court Opening, 12 January 2022

(CNS): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie presided over a ‘pandemic’ short-form version of the official Opening of the Courts on Wednesday. However, it was revealed during the ceremony that the long serving justice will be retiring later this year and this will be the last time that he will preside over this annual event.

But with more than 5% of the population infected with the coronavirus, the usual pomp and circumstance and CJ Smellie’s usual long address reviewing the work of the court over the last 12 months and expectations for the year ahead was replaced with pre-recorded reports from court staff.

The proceedings began with the usual inspection of the police guard, during which one officer succumbed to heatstroke and had to be take to hospital, where he is said to be recovering well. The event moved indoors to a greatly reduced audience of dignitaries before Attorney General Samuel Bulgin and other members of the bar supported the chief justice’s motion to open the courts for 2022.

Most of the pre-recorded shortened reports reviewed the technological advancements in the judicial services over the last year, with the increase in information and services going online, as well as the introduction of live-streaming and Zoom court hearings, all of which have been hastened by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The detailed facts and figures about the work of the court over the last year are expected to be available to the public later today.