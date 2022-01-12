Two more people die as a result of COVID-19

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town









(CNS): Officials have confirmed that two people have died of COVID-19 related causes over the last 24 hours in Cayman. CNS understands that one of the two victims was an unvaccinated elderly woman from Cayman Brac who was admitted to the George Town hospital a few days ago. But officials have not revealed any details about either of the latest patients to die as a result of SARS-CoV-2.

While hospital admissions have remained relatively low, given the widespread community transmission, there are still six people in hospital, three of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours. At present, more than 5% of the population has tested positive for the virus.

The total number of deaths in the Cayman Islands since the pandemic began is now 14. Two people died in 2020, ten in 2021 and now two so far in 2022.

In addition to the two new deaths, Public Health officials reported another 440 new cases of the virus in Cayman over the last day, bringing the active cases to 3,559. Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton said this included ten travellers as well as 17 new cases in the Sister Islands.

Officials confirmed earlier today that the Omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the Cayman Islands. In Tuesday evening’s report they said that while 132 cases of that strain have been confirmed, there are 1,604 probable Omicron cases as of midnight Tuesday. The total number of cases here since the start of the pandemic is now 11,666.

The number of people who have had at least one shot of a vaccine increased slightly today to vaccination 59,055, which is 83% of the estimated population of 71,106, while 57,526 people, or 80%, have had two doses and 18,285 people, or 25% of the total population, have had a booster.