AG proposes centralised public appeals system

Attorney General Samuel Bulgin

(CNS): Attorney General Samuel Bulgin has asked the Law Reform Commission to examine the idea of consolidating the public appeals tribunal system into one body. Instead of several quasi-judicial separate panels dealing with challenges to decisions made by the Central Planning Authority, as well as the immigration, labour and other public authority boards, he has suggested that Cayman looks at following the global trend to consolidate specialist tribunals and create a centralised system.

Public opinion on the proposal is now being sought with the publication of a discussion paper that examines the current local landscape of tribunals, reforms in other jurisdictions and the arguments for and against change.

“It also outlines options for reform and makes recommendations for the establishment of a centralised administrative appeals tribunal in the Cayman Islands,” the LRC said in a recent press release.

There are currently twelve tribunals in the Cayman Islands with the primary function of hearing appeals, another nine tribunals that can broadly be described as first instance tribunals, and three more which are not yet operational. They cover diverse issues from gender equality to land disputes.

However, the commission said that since most of these tribunals are funded and administered by the same ministry responsible for the original decisions, there are “legitimate concerns… regarding the ability of appeals tribunals to operate independently, or at least to appear to operate independently”.

Several years ago a report examining the civil service, produced by local management consultants Ernst and Young (EY) for the government, found that the current tribunal administration in the Cayman Islands was ad hoc, operated in silos, with ministries taking different approaches, and too many cases were backlogged.

The goal of any change is efficiency, lower costs and improved perception of independence. This discussion paper explains that there is a spectrum of consolidation options available that could address the flaws in the current system. Between the abolition of all specialist tribunals, which would be replaced with a single administrative appeals tribunal, to the retention of separate specialist tribunals under a centralised administrative structure, there are myriad roads to reform.

“Somewhere between these two points on the spectrum lies a hybrid model in which specialist tribunals are brought together under one administrative and management structure, with a ‘head of tribunals’ providing oversight to improve the quality of procedures and decision-making,” the LRC stated.

“Although the arguments in favour of consolidation seem persuasive in terms of improved accessibility, independence and efficiency, a number of commentators have argued that such reforms have the potential to backfire and create adverse outcomes,” they added.

The LRC has outlined a number of pros and cons for consolidation and the possible issues that could complicate issues and even make things worse which need to be considered. It is now inviting the public to consider a number of options and approaches to how the current system could be reformed.