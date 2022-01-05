491 new COVID cases recorded over NY weekend

(CNS): As of midnight Tuesday morning, an additional 429 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Cayman, having picked up the virus in the community, with many of the new cases suspected to be the Omicron variant. There were also 62 positive cases of the virus among travellers, some of whom have had to extend their stay in Cayman as a result.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported a total of 491 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 from 1,674 PCR tests carried out since New Year’s Eve, as well as from lateral flow tests (LFTs). Once again, government was unable to supply the number of active cases, but officials said 89 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed while another 476 probable cases have been recorded.

Of those currently infected with the virus, six are in hospital, including three recent admissions, and eleven are in the Sister Islands, where there are 22 active cases and a total of 149 cases to date. The total number of cases recorded in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic is now 9,509.

This latest strain of the virus, although apparently less virulent, continues to spread rapidly around the world. In the UK 218,724 people had a confirmed positive test result on 4 January, while in the US officials reported well over one million positive results for the virus across the country yesterday.

Meanwhile, as visitors form overseas are forced to remain in Cayman because they had tested positive for the virus during their stay, a number of Caymanian and resident families are stuck overseas, having picked up the virus during vacations and are now prevented from returning home.

According to the latest figures, vaccine numbers inched up a little over the holidays, as 58,853 people (83% of the estimated population of 71,106) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57,259 (80%) have had two shots.

Only around a quarter of people have now also had a booster shot, despite the warnings that this third dose is essential for beating the Omicron variant.