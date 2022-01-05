491 new COVID cases recorded over NY weekend
(CNS): As of midnight Tuesday morning, an additional 429 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Cayman, having picked up the virus in the community, with many of the new cases suspected to be the Omicron variant. There were also 62 positive cases of the virus among travellers, some of whom have had to extend their stay in Cayman as a result.
Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported a total of 491 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 from 1,674 PCR tests carried out since New Year’s Eve, as well as from lateral flow tests (LFTs). Once again, government was unable to supply the number of active cases, but officials said 89 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed while another 476 probable cases have been recorded.
Of those currently infected with the virus, six are in hospital, including three recent admissions, and eleven are in the Sister Islands, where there are 22 active cases and a total of 149 cases to date. The total number of cases recorded in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic is now 9,509.
This latest strain of the virus, although apparently less virulent, continues to spread rapidly around the world. In the UK 218,724 people had a confirmed positive test result on 4 January, while in the US officials reported well over one million positive results for the virus across the country yesterday.
Meanwhile, as visitors form overseas are forced to remain in Cayman because they had tested positive for the virus during their stay, a number of Caymanian and resident families are stuck overseas, having picked up the virus during vacations and are now prevented from returning home.
According to the latest figures, vaccine numbers inched up a little over the holidays, as 58,853 people (83% of the estimated population of 71,106) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57,259 (80%) have had two shots.
Only around a quarter of people have now also had a booster shot, despite the warnings that this third dose is essential for beating the Omicron variant.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
Standby for the “it’s a mild variant” gang
The science very definitely states that it is a much milder variant. If you are vaccinated you should be fine. However the draconian government restrictions may finish you off long before COVID.
yes it is …6 in hospital..one of the lowest numbers since september. sorry for to the bearer of facts.
And?
Good job Premier/Gov ….. Way to keep the island safe.
So how about some info an the distribution of cases in the Sister Islands? How many on the Cayman Brac?, How many on Little Cayman?
Less stingy information would be nice … you know like full disclosure.
Open the borders and remove all quarantine for children. this is nothing worse than a bad cold for the vaccinated responsible majority. Enough is enough.
More than 20,000 Americans in ICU with COVID-19, highest since September.
Time to open the borders and ease all restrictions! The Wakandan Cayman force field is activated!
US data on covid is completely unreliable. Look at Bermuda. Over 1,000 cases of Omicron and not a single severe case among either vaccinated or unvaccinated. It spreads wickedly, it spreads to everybody but it sure as h*ll is a lot less deadly.