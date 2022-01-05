HSA expects to cut costs with solar panels
(CNS): Work at the George Town hospital installing a solar array and one of the largest rooftop installations of solar panels and equipment in the Cayman Islands has finished. The Health Services Authority (HSA) said that this places the hospital among the corporate leaders for environmental sustainability and green initiative among government agencies.
Once it is switched on, it is expected to produce an equivalent amount of clean energy to power 50 private homes in the Cayman Islands. The near $500,000 project is part of a estimated CI$2 million investment in conserving energy at the hospital.
The panels and other green projects are expected to save the hospital around $360,000 per year in running costs and cut down on the HSA’s carbon footprint.
“This project is our flagship solar panel system installation and part of a broader initiative to ensure more healthcare dollars go into staffing and patient treatment and less into operational overhead,” said HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood. “Our efforts in 2021 included replacement of decades old windows to improve thermal protection, replacement of old chiller systems to high efficiency equipment, and the replacement of bulbs across the main campus with more energy efficient LEDs.”
The project was installed by local company GreenTech Solar following a competitive procurement process earlier last year which was awarded in June.
HSA Board Chairman Osbourne Bodden said the commitment to sustainable operations was part of the HSA’s goal to use clean energy and improve efficiency. He said the array fits within the facility modernisation programme, which will “improve the overall patient experience at all HSA facilities and ensure healthcare remains affordable and accessible”.
He said the savings accrued from the combined energy initiatives will cover the cost of six nurses. “At the same time, it is making the HSA a more sustainable organisation and a local leader in efforts to reach the aspirational goals outlined in the National Energy Policy,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the HSA has also procured a full upgrade to its wastewater treatment plant and rolled out a waste recycling programme as additional green initiatives. Yearwood further noted that the environmental benefits are important but the upgrades will ultimately provide a better experience for patients.
Category: Energy, Government Administration, Health, Politics, Science & Nature
Will the Education Department ever go green? Schools’ staff, students and the man in the street have suggested that the schools are capable of supplying their electrical needs from solar panels. Clifton Hunter and John Gray come to mind; the schools have vast areas of covered buildings and walkways. The annual energy bill must be ginormous! Thanks to the enlightened leadership at HSA for showing the way.
At least two schools have significant solar arrays. Can you guess which two? Hint: they are not public schools.
only 20 years too late. Sunny 280 days a year, of strong tropical sun and they only just think:
Civil Servant “Hey, do you know you can get electricity from the sun, minister?”
Jon Jon “Sounds like witchcraft, we better check with the Christian Ministers Association, to see if we are allowed to do it and how will this effect may CUC dividends?”
To be fair if they had installed them 20 years ago they would have a) lost them in Ivan and b) not even recovered their investment by now.
How about HSA and CIAA incorporate the Aruba model for solar power by placing panels on the covered parking lots. It has a due purpose of energy conservation and protection of the elements. Simple and efficient.
LOl, they soon mash them up
Great job. Previous chair was not interested in this or saving money.
5.5yr ROI, not bad
Although CUC says our rates are not bad for the caribbean, they are actually awful. Suprise suprise CUC would pay a firm to write a report saying they are good.
If you have the ability to install a large amount of solar, the timeline for a 100% ROI is very short. It takes about 1/3 to 1/2 as it would in the US.
HSA could significantly spare our routine CIG bailout costs by retaining resident patient co-pay insurance database and verifying benefits like other health providers. Does anyone understand why that most important receivable data field gets wiped from their systems daily/hourly? It’s not a GDPR thing because the patient is contenting to treatment and co-pay collection. It’s almost as though they are trying to loose money.
#Leggewasright
It really does explain most things here…