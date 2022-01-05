HSA expects to cut costs with solar panels

Solar panels on the Cayman Islands Hospital rooftop

(CNS): Work at the George Town hospital installing a solar array and one of the largest rooftop installations of solar panels and equipment in the Cayman Islands has finished. The Health Services Authority (HSA) said that this places the hospital among the corporate leaders for environmental sustainability and green initiative among government agencies.

Once it is switched on, it is expected to produce an equivalent amount of clean energy to power 50 private homes in the Cayman Islands. The near $500,000 project is part of a estimated CI$2 million investment in conserving energy at the hospital.

The panels and other green projects are expected to save the hospital around $360,000 per year in running costs and cut down on the HSA’s carbon footprint.

“This project is our flagship solar panel system installation and part of a broader initiative to ensure more healthcare dollars go into staffing and patient treatment and less into operational overhead,” said HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood. “Our efforts in 2021 included replacement of decades old windows to improve thermal protection, replacement of old chiller systems to high efficiency equipment, and the replacement of bulbs across the main campus with more energy efficient LEDs.”

The project was installed by local company GreenTech Solar following a competitive procurement process earlier last year which was awarded in June.

HSA Board Chairman Osbourne Bodden said the commitment to sustainable operations was part of the HSA’s goal to use clean energy and improve efficiency. He said the array fits within the facility modernisation programme, which will “improve the overall patient experience at all HSA facilities and ensure healthcare remains affordable and accessible”.

He said the savings accrued from the combined energy initiatives will cover the cost of six nurses. “At the same time, it is making the HSA a more sustainable organisation and a local leader in efforts to reach the aspirational goals outlined in the National Energy Policy,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the HSA has also procured a full upgrade to its wastewater treatment plant and rolled out a waste recycling programme as additional green initiatives. Yearwood further noted that the environmental benefits are important but the upgrades will ultimately provide a better experience for patients.