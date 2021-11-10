PCR exit test pilot to address chronic staff shortage

Ed Bush Sports Centre, one of venues for the COVID exit test

(CNS): Public Health has begun rolling out new system this week for people coming to the end of their isolation period which allows them to go to a central district location for their PCR exit test instead of waiting for health staff to come to them. CNS has learned that there are just four people conducting the home tests across Grand Cayman and this week the healthcare worker assigned to West Bay had over 500 retests to do in that district alone due to the large number of people now isolating.

But from today previously positive people at the end of their isolation period were asked to go to the Ed Bush Sports Complex, Bodden Town Civic Centre or South Sound Community Centre for an exit test.

The testing clinic is for exiting testing for community cases only and launched Wednesday. The venues will be open between 11am and 1pm for those who tested positive on Saturday 30 October, as well as unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons who tested positive on Tuesday 26 October and unvaccinated adult (18+) household member contacts of a positive person.

On Thursday those who tested positive the following day will be invited in for their tests, though Public Health is understood to be calling those who qualify for the pilot. After the test individuals are asked to return home and isolate until further instruction.

“Public Health will offer exit testing at these district locations in efforts to allow for persons to receive their test results faster,” said Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Eryka Simmons. “Public Health has previously been testing at residences of positive households. However, this has increasingly become a challenge due to the vast increase in the number of community positives.”

She said that the testing protocols and processes would be constantly under review in order to improve the service to the community.

“We understand the difficulty within which these changes affect all persons concerned, however we continue to appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while we all navigate these unprecedented times. After this pilot testing clinic is conducted, Public Health will advise further any changes in exit testing procedures,” Dr Simmons added.

Ministry officials have said that some 30 people have been recruited to work on issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, from manning the flu hotline to administering vaccines., but the sheer volume of people in isolation or needing test is still overwhelming.

Those in isolation are still complaining that it is difficult to get anyone to answer any help lines. People who have been in extended quarantine because of the knock-on effect of members of households testing positive at the point of exit also say they are not being given any indication of when they will be re-tested that has left some people locked down for more than a month.

If the pilot succeeds, it could help speed up exit tests and enable people, especially those in extended quarantine, to go back more frequently.

People requiring a regular PCR screening test are encouraged to schedule an appointment here

or visit HSA’s COVID walk-in clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, Mon-Fri 7:30am-12pm. Isolation requirements for COVID-19 positives

• Fully vaccinated individuals are required to isolate for 10 days, with PCR test on day 11*

• Individuals not fully vaccinated are required to isolate for 14 days, with PCR test on day 15*

Note: The day of your original PCR test is considered Day 0.