Fire crew checks out smouldering dump

DEH staff work on a hot spot at the dump on Wednesday

(CNS): Cayman Islands Fire Service officers were at the George Town landfill Wednesday morning exploring an area where smoke was seen by Department of Environmental Health staff. Both teams are said to be excavating areas of concern near the top of the dump but officials said no smoke is currently visible. CIFS and DEH staff are damping down any hot areas, which the fire service said was a preventive and precautionary measure, adding that there was no risk to public safety.