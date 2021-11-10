Fire crew checks out smouldering dump

| 10/11/2021 | 2 Comments
DEH staff work on a hot spot at the dump on Wednesday

(CNS): Cayman Islands Fire Service officers were at the George Town landfill Wednesday morning exploring an area where smoke was seen by Department of Environmental Health staff. Both teams are said to be excavating areas of concern near the top of the dump but officials said no smoke is currently visible. CIFS and DEH staff are damping down any hot areas, which the fire service said was a preventive and precautionary measure, adding that there was no risk to public safety.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    10/11/2021 at 3:19 pm

    Fix the damn dump Wayne.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»