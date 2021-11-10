Over 4,500 people in COVID-19 isolation

(CNS): Almost 6.5% of the population was in quarantine or self-isolating as of 8am Tuesday morning. Despite indications from Public Health officials yesterday that the number was 2,785, the latest release from government stated that yesterday morning there were 4,574 people locked down because of the pandemic.

This includes the 2,185 people who are currently COVID-positive, their contacts who are unvaccinated, and travellers. The figures indicate the need to control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 and the importance of the lateral flow testing, since this allows households where people are vaccinated to continue going to work or school if they are not all infected.

According to figures released late Tuesday night, there were an additional 69 community positive cases from 1,259 PCR tests and four more positive travellers. Fourteen people are currently in hospital with symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS‐CoV‐2. There were 82 active cases in the Sister Islands, four of which were new positive cases detected in the previous 24 hours.

As of 8am Tuesday, 57,105 people (80% of the population) had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 54,857 individuals (77%) had completed the two-dose course. So far 9% of the total population has received a booster, which is available to front-line and health workers, the clinically vulnerable and people over 40 who had their second vaccine shot at least six months ago..

