PACT seriously mismanaging outbreak, says PPM

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart and Alden McLaughlin MP

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said he has tried “very hard to give the premier and the government a wide berth to get things together”, but PACT’s “cavalier attitude towards” the COVID-19 pandemic must end, as he accused them of seriously mismanaging the community outbreak. In a press statement from the Progressives, McTaggart said the escalating spread of the virus and the rate of infection now presented the gravest threat to our health and economy since the onset of the pandemic.

CNS asked former premier Alden McLaughlin what he would do if he was still the leader of the country. “We would never have gotten to this state,” he said and accused the PACT Government of making one poor decision after another, which had led the country to the current situation.

“Reducing the quarantine period for vaccinated people to five days and essentially relying on an honour system to keep travellers in quarantine allowed the initial spread of the virus,” McLaughlin said. “They needed to leave in place the strict protocols we had instituted until they were certain the required systems were able to cope.”

However, the re-emergence of the virus in the community has been traced to the first outbreak in North Side, and while there has been speculation about how it arrived, there is no evidence that it involved a breach of isolation.

McLaughlin also accused the current administration of not preparing for the arrival of the coronavirus. “The government had no plan and the systems were not geared to deal with controlling the inevitable spread,” he told CNS.

McTaggart also said that the current situation was a regrettable set of events. “I remain of the view that this is down to serious mismanagement by the government,” he said.

The sudden surge of infections across Cayman since September, after the country had enjoyed more than a year free of the virus plaguing the rest of the world, has been the cause of alarm for many in the community. The government is relying on the massive testing policy being rolled out as a major plank of its plan to deal with the spread, but this will depend on people isolating when they know they are positive or when they have symptoms, and there are real concerns that government is struggling to keep infected people quarantined.

McTaggart said he was worried that, with the reopening date now just ten days away, government was still working on the plan to manage visitors. He said it was debatable if there was a genuinely safe way of reopening the borders but it must still be properly planned.

“So far, this does not seem like a planned border reopening. Rather, it seems we are hurtling toward the November 20th date and praying for the best,” the PPM leader said, adding the government had to show the country real evidence it has this under control, as Wayne Panton had claimed at a press briefing several weeks ago.

He said he had been “trying very hard” to give the premier and the PACT Government a wide berth so they could “get things together while still fulfilling my duty to the country to hold the premier and the government to account. We in the opposition will continue to be vigilant and point out where the government is going wrong. But time is running out.”

McLaughlin said that Cayman is reopening principally to restart tourism but that it “now has the dubious distinction of being the most infectious country in the world”.

The travel advisory by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning US citizens not to travel to the Cayman Islands was enough to keep people away, he said, but if “that were not disastrous enough, residents here are now staying away from bars, restaurants and stores and gatherings for fear of the dread virus”. Local businesses that have been hanging on by their fingernails are going to fail, McLaughlin warned.

“This is going to be a very bleak Christmas. The premier and his government need to get their heads around the reality that continued uncontrolled spread of the virus is a lose lose situation. No tourists and not much local business. They must take immediate action to curtail the spread. I pray that we are not forced back into lockdown as so many other countries have been. That would truly be fatal to local businesses. And I pray even more that no one dies because of the government’s incompetence,” McLaughlin added.

Meanwhile, the tourism ministry dismissed the CDC’s travel warning and claimed that it was not impacting bookings.

“The Cayman Islands is one of 80 countries around the world on the list of level 4 countries which currently includes the UK, Ireland and Switzerland along with 15 of our Caribbean neighbours,” a release from the ministry said.

Describing the CDC’s travel advisory is “regrettable”, the ministry stated, “Given that we are close to reopening the borders it is understandable that this travel advisory is raising concerns, particularly in relation to tourism. But the reality is, the move to level 4 does not automatically mean that the Cayman Islands tourism industry will be negatively affected.”

The release said that other destinations categorized as level 4 had no long term or immediate negative impacts.

“The Ministry of Tourism has not received any indication from tourism stakeholders that this move by the CDC presents a major hurdle, neither has there been any suggestion that vacation bookings are being cancelled due to the CDC rating. On the contrary, we do not expect that visitors will be deterred and the Department of Tourism stands by its projection that the Cayman Islands will remain on a path of slow and steady growth following the reopening of borders on 20 November, 2021,” the ministry stated.