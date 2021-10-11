Climate change presents major health risks

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie gives her presentation at the Healthcare Conference

(CNS): Climate change poses a much greater threat to our health than the COVID-19 pandemic, the director of the Department of Environment has warned. Delivering an address at the 2021 Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference last week, Gina Ebanks-Petrie pointed to a catalogue of diseases and ill-health that awaits us all if the world fails to address the environment crisis.

From respiratory illness due to pollution to shellfish poisoning, the list of health consequences is long and the DoE director said health and the environment cannot be treated as separate problems.

As a low lying island Grand Cayman is particularly vulnerable to the continued warming of the planet, with the threat to our coral reefs and rising sea levels. And while Ebanks-Petrie pointed out that Cayman’s direct contribution to greenhouse gases is relatively small, our emissions are still rising every year, largely from transport and energy supply.

Worryingly, this country’s annual emissions are some of the highest in the region at 15.1 tonnes of carbon dioxide per capita, as compared to Jamaica where it is only 2.7.

“We therefore need to address this, not only from a sustainability perspective but also from a moral perspective,” she said. “It will be very difficult to get up and make a case that the rest of the world has to cut their emissions to reduce our climate change impacts when we are unwilling to take a look at our own practices.”

Across the Caribbean we can expect more of what we are already seeing, which is variability in rainfall, more extreme weather events, sargussum influxes and rising sea levels, all of which is going to impact our environment, from water supply issues to coastal erosion. We can expect more salination of groundwater, and although Cayman gets much of its potable water through desalination, the amount of energy this uses is not sustainable.

Ebanks-Petrie stressed the importance of reducing our impact on the environment and building climate resiliency. “The creation of the new Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is the strongest signal yet from the Cayman Islands Government that it intends to prioritise pursing a sustainable development path for our country,” she said.

The DoE director outlined the huge amount of work that Cayman must do, given its current situation, the lack of policies in place, issues with the development plans and how far we are from the targets set in the National Energy Policy.

She also spoke at length about the health related issues that we can expect from climate change, saying that it is time for all governments to stop addressing health and environment as separate entities. The need to combat climate change, slow down the loss of diversity, and in particular habitat loss, is directly related to human health and food insecurity.

In our region we can expect the increase in sea temperatures that can contribute to toxic algal bloom, increasing shell and reef fish poisonings. Higher temperatures speed up the mosquito life-cycle and the diseases they harbour. Hot temperatures can impact fertility, respiratory problems and allergies and heat-stress related illnesses.

All of this is in addition to more storms, hurricanes and floods that will impact food production, as well as insurance and energy costs, the border economy, people’s livelihoods and in turn mental health.

Ebanks-Petrie pointed to the massive disruption to everyone lives from COVID-19, but said the science suggests that the impact of climate change will be significantly worse in the coming years and it will make pandemics more likely. Governments met the challenge of this pandemic with unprecedented spending, but the environmental crisis demands a similar emergency response, she said.

But she pointed out that not enough is being invested to stop this threat and it is unlikely that governments will be able to keep global warming from exceeding 2%, as she warned about the impending catastrophe in the absence of serious action to limit this. If the world takes very ambitious action this decade, we can still limit the warming to1.5%, she said and listed many of the things being done.

Ebanks-Petrie pointed to the importance of planting trees and retaining those that we have and in particular saving wetlands, such as mangroves, which are the best natural sequesters of carbon.