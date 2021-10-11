‘Old time’ house to be moved for parking
(CNS): An online petition has collected more than 630 signatures since its launch on Saturday in response to plans to move a 113-year-old traditional Cayman house in West Bay to make room for a car park. The Miss Cassie House (or FC and Aldine Franklin’s House), which is a well known district landmark and one of only a few historic properties left in the area, will be the subject of a planning application this week by Foster’s, which wants to expand the West Bay store.
The original application was to simply bulldoze the house, but after the National Trust stepped in a plan was proposed to move it instead to Frank Sound. But the Department of Environment has pointed to the importance of keeping the unique old wattle and daub house in the historic overlay zone where it was built over a century ago.
Under the planning law historic zones are designed to “promote and encourage the preservation of historic buildings and conserve their historic architectural heritage”, and development is to be “strictly controlled to conserve the Cayman Islands historical and architectural heritage”.
The DoE is urging the Central Planning Authority not to allow the house to be moved.
“It is often best to conserve heritage assets in place, because there is value in keeping the location of heritage assets authentic,” the department said in its submissions. “The context surrounding a heritage asset is valuable, especially in this case where it is adjacent to ‘the Old Homestead’ and the Bridge… Heritage is finite, and to demolish the house to build eight parking spaces does not seem a wise use of this heritage asset.”
The DoE recommended that Foster’s redesign the parking area to preserve the house in situ. The National Trust also urged Foster’s to re-think the project and find a possible use for the house on the parcel, and carry out “suitable structural renovation that will preserve it for the benefit of the community as an outstanding example of ‘old time’ West Bay residential architecture”.
Speaking to Sandy Hill of CMR, Woody Foster, the managing director of Foster’s Food Fair Supermarkets, said they had bought the land some 15 years ago with the view of expanding. Since then the house was renovated by tenants who were paying a peppercorn rent. But now, with the expansion project due to go ahead, Foster said he has found someone who wants to move, keep and protect the house, saving it from demolition.
However, he said this was an opportunity for the country to decide how we should preserve the country’s heritage before it’s too late, as could have been the case with this house, because there isn’t the money to preserve things that were old. He described people criticising the move as “armchair quarterbacks”, noting that this house was in the middle of his proposed parking lot. He said that if he left the house in place, he would not be able to do the expansion, which he said is needed to meet the growth of the Cayman Islands.
“Cayman is developing whether we like it our not,” he said. “Why don’t we be more proactive about choosing the sites that should be protected… then we shouldn’t be allowed to buy it.”
He urged government to create a proper development plan that contemplates preservation where the rules are clear and so people will not invest in land that is protected in some way.
Nevertheless, many people are upset about the proposed move and believe that a re-design of the car park could allow the supermarket chain to use the house within the new development and change to the parking layout.
The petition is directed to Woody Foster rather than the CPA and is available here.
See the application on the CPA agenda for Wednesday’s meeting in the CNS Library.
Sorry but ain’t no way that house will meet building code for Fosters to incorporate it in any commercial way so that’s just a useless suggestion. Not proposing it should go though. Love all the little houses in this area and would hate to see it replaced by a parking lot.
Here is the petition to save the house and keep it where it is in West Bay
https://www.change.org/p/the-central-planning-authority-of-the-cayman-islands-save-the-historic-f-c-aldine-franklin-house-in-west-bay
Buyer beware! If you purchase land that’s in a Historic Overlay Zone and there is a historic building on it that has been there for over 100 years you should NOT expect to bulldoze it or remove it.
The land has been zoned this way since the 1997 Development Plan and Mr Foster says it was bought 15 years ago. So it is what it is and he needs to adapt his plans around it.
Many have suggested the house could be an asset to the community where it is, functioning as a card and gift store (freeing up shelf space in the main Fosters shop) and serving coffee and internet access to the local community.
Parking could be redesigned around it, or Planning petitioned to amend the amount if parking required if the store expands.
A solution that benefits everyone!
‘The original application was to simply bulldoze the house’
‘Cayman is developing whether we like it our not’
This is hardly an interesting house and is of limited historical value.
No issues moving it to Frank Sound, where people will drive by and continue to say “meh….”.
Well I will now need to drive quite a bit further to visit a grocery store. Not going there ever again.
UGH, now Kirk’s gets my business and their prices are noticeably higher (gots to pay for that reno) and they rarely put the food you normally purchase on sale. (mostly items you wouldn’t buy on the regular)
Does that extension on the back have the appropriate planning permission?
It is wattle and daub. Do you understand what that means? The house has probably had more than one roof. There are heritage houses on the Sister Islands that are nearly a century old, some with metal roofs. This house is NOT a “shack”.
There is very little chance that a wattle and daub house can successfully be moved anywhere and still have the doors and windows opening. It should have been protected during the process of the land sale. You don’t care about that, though, do you? Sorry to bore you with compassion and history.
“Speaking to Sandy Hill of CMR, Woody Foster, the managing director of Foster’s Food Fair Supermarkets, said they had bought the land some 15 years ago with the view of expanding. Since then the house was renovated by tenants who were paying a peppercorn rent. But now, with the expansion project due to go ahead, Foster said he has found someone who wants to move, keep and protect the house, saving it from demolition.”
From what research I’ve done, the Historic Overlay Zones have been in place at least since 1997, outlined in the Development Plan here: https://www.planning.ky/wp-content/uploads/1997-Development-Plan_Statement.pdf
This would mean at the time of purchase, these laws and zones already would have already been in place, not that this really matters since even otherwise it would be setting a poor precedent in Cayman’s development – if you purchased a historic property long enough ago, nothing we value today applies.
I’m certain with the will to get it done, Foster’s could find a creative use for the property that would involve preserving it in West Bay AND making a profit.
8 parking spaces??? Seriously?
Foster’s need a good hard schooling – suggest customers exercise a 1 month boycott, with picket lines, of all Foster’s stores for each of these parking spaces.
Woody is a nice guy but needs to wake up – if it takes a very sharp smack in the wallet to do so, so be it.
Oh quit with the BS already. There is a marked difference between ‘Historic Value’ and ‘Sentimental Value’. I challenge anyone to present a sound argument to support the “Historical importance” of this house.
Is the architecture unique? Was it the home of a significant historical actor in the development of these islands and people?
Now, is there sentimental value? Yes. I have known this house since childhood and will be only too happy to see it preserved instead of bulldozed however, there are ways to achieve this AND allow for beneficial development at the same time. The FOSTER Group have consistently proven that they balance their business interests with the needs of the community, after all these islands are their heritage. Let us offer them our support and work with them achieve the best outcome for ALL instead of just being empty barrels.
Move it, what’s problem ? That’s better than knocking it down.
Given that, from what I understand, the main portion of the Zoning map hasn’t been updated since 1997, then presumably the historic zone would have been something that a buyer in 2006 would have been aware of? They would know that the house was cheaper not only due to its condition, but also due to planning restrictions?
The real scandal here is that the Department of Planning only make zoning information available if you pay them for a physical map… what is this, the twentieth century still? Upload those pdfs!
The house was there when they bought it, so they should have designed around it.
Sorry Woody. Your sad attempt at a positive sounding spin still amounts to: “Profit over integrity.” Has the Foster dynasty not made enough money from it’s homeland? Plow under a cultural historic site for a parking lot? Please……. You have little integrity to lecture how sites should be protected – because you could do the ethical thing and preserve the site YOURSELF.
Don’t it always seem to go
That you don’t know what you’ve got
Till it’s gone
They paved paradise
And put up a parking lot
So … a house that National Trust said has very little historical value because it has very little wattle and dawb … they now want #Fosters to incorporate it in their design but didn’t want it when Fosters offered it to them !!! GTFO
Your statement is misrepretational. The property is on the Historical Register compiled by the National Trust.
if a derelict timber framed house equates to heritage….cayman has a serious problem.
Well be on your way then, as you might not want that serious problem to kick you in the arse on your way out.
Yet, if it were safer to ride in adjacent West Bay districts for those “last-mile” local grocery runs, we wouldn’t need parking lots for cars/trucks, just compact and secure parking for many electric bicycles, cargo bakfiets, and scooters. We’d be a healthier and longer lived population too, while saving some money all around. It’s regrettable that many business leaders in Cayman can’t see the opportunities that would make life healthier and more enjoyable.
Some of those so called business leaders have glimpsed that pot of gold by having close association with the Dart organisation. The stain on our landscape and social fabric is obvious, the destruction insidious. A reset is needed
Why didn’t someone stop the current tenants from putting AC into this invaluable piece of heritage?
tin roofed shacks are not architectural heritage….