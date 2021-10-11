‘Old time’ house to be moved for parking

Miss Cassie House

(CNS): An online petition has collected more than 630 signatures since its launch on Saturday in response to plans to move a 113-year-old traditional Cayman house in West Bay to make room for a car park. The Miss Cassie House (or FC and Aldine Franklin’s House), which is a well known district landmark and one of only a few historic properties left in the area, will be the subject of a planning application this week by Foster’s, which wants to expand the West Bay store.

The original application was to simply bulldoze the house, but after the National Trust stepped in a plan was proposed to move it instead to Frank Sound. But the Department of Environment has pointed to the importance of keeping the unique old wattle and daub house in the historic overlay zone where it was built over a century ago.

Under the planning law historic zones are designed to “promote and encourage the preservation of historic buildings and conserve their historic architectural heritage”, and development is to be “strictly controlled to conserve the Cayman Islands historical and architectural heritage”.

The DoE is urging the Central Planning Authority not to allow the house to be moved.

“It is often best to conserve heritage assets in place, because there is value in keeping the location of heritage assets authentic,” the department said in its submissions. “The context surrounding a heritage asset is valuable, especially in this case where it is adjacent to ‘the Old Homestead’ and the Bridge… Heritage is finite, and to demolish the house to build eight parking spaces does not seem a wise use of this heritage asset.”

The DoE recommended that Foster’s redesign the parking area to preserve the house in situ. The National Trust also urged Foster’s to re-think the project and find a possible use for the house on the parcel, and carry out “suitable structural renovation that will preserve it for the benefit of the community as an outstanding example of ‘old time’ West Bay residential architecture”.

Speaking to Sandy Hill of CMR, Woody Foster, the managing director of Foster’s Food Fair Supermarkets, said they had bought the land some 15 years ago with the view of expanding. Since then the house was renovated by tenants who were paying a peppercorn rent. But now, with the expansion project due to go ahead, Foster said he has found someone who wants to move, keep and protect the house, saving it from demolition.

However, he said this was an opportunity for the country to decide how we should preserve the country’s heritage before it’s too late, as could have been the case with this house, because there isn’t the money to preserve things that were old. He described people criticising the move as “armchair quarterbacks”, noting that this house was in the middle of his proposed parking lot. He said that if he left the house in place, he would not be able to do the expansion, which he said is needed to meet the growth of the Cayman Islands.

“Cayman is developing whether we like it our not,” he said. “Why don’t we be more proactive about choosing the sites that should be protected… then we shouldn’t be allowed to buy it.”

He urged government to create a proper development plan that contemplates preservation where the rules are clear and so people will not invest in land that is protected in some way.

Nevertheless, many people are upset about the proposed move and believe that a re-design of the car park could allow the supermarket chain to use the house within the new development and change to the parking layout.