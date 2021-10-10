10 more kids get COVID but babies leave hospital

CMO Dr John Lee takes a lateral flow test at the Healthcare Conference

(CNS): Both of the infants who were admitted to hospital with COVID-19 last week have been discharged and are doing well, but another ten children and four adults tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend as well as nine travellers who were due to leave isolation, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has said. While the women in her 70s who tested positive for the virus in early September is still in hospital, no one else has been admitted.

Dr Lee has also revealed that a number of rapid test kits are arriving on today’s British Airways flight, which will help the country better manage the current local outbreak after the extended school half-term. Speaking at the Healthcare Conference at the weekend, Dr Lee said the aim was “to flood the country” with these tests so that everyone can use them regularly.

On Saturday the CMO conducted a rapid test on himself, which was negative, to demonstrate how easy the tests are to use and how quickly users can get a result. He noted that people will be required by law to report positive cases as the virus is already a notifiable disease. The public will be asked to call the flu hotline if they have a positive home test to arrange a PCR test to confirm the result and for isolation instructions.

Government is expected roll out the regulations regarding the management of the home-testing regime this week and more information about access to the tests is expected shortly.