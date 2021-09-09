Result pending on suspect COVID community case
(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) is awaiting the test result from a local resident who was admitted to the George Town Hospital on Wednesday evening with symptoms associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient has no travel history and conclusive results are expected to be returned later today. Officials said that the first responders who have come into contact with the person are being isolated. News of this suspected case comes after the health minister revealed yesterday that there were 54 breaches of isolation protocols last month.
In an early morning press release Premier Wayne Panton confirmed that all the necessary safety protocols were being implemented in connection with this suspect case.
“While we keenly await confirmation of the test results from the HSA, I’d like to reassure the public that all of the necessary testing, protective protocols, and precautions have been implemented,” he said. “As we have always done, we will be guided by the science and take the necessary steps to protect the safety of our people.”
Officials, who have not yet revealed the vaccination status of the patient, said that more information will be provided following the outcome of the testing.
During yesterday’s press briefing Health Minister Sabrina Turner said the Travel Cayman team dealt with 54 potential breaches of COVID-19 isolation protocols of varying degrees during the month of August, 20 of whom are being investigated by police. Turner was not able to say how many of the breaches were committed by people isolating on trust but many were related to deliveries.
Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that in every case the HSA is undertaking tracing and testing. He told CNS that he did not believe the virus had leaked into the community, despite the high number of reported contacts between people in isolation and those in the community. However, those isolating on trust could have breached protocols without the knowledge of the authorities.
If this case proves positive, it will be Cayman’s first community transmission in more than 14 months and is almost certain to stall the 14 October target date to lift some quarantine requirements, which was already on shaky ground.
Category: Health, health and safety
Instead of conditioning people for the long term reality of an endemic problem our overlords have instead told us to be very fearful. Well, here we are, full of fear and panic instead of rational and realistic attitudes. Congrats all.
This was always the most likely outcome of the decisions that were being made by the government. It seems clear that the government has accepted the risk on behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands.
Most of the Island have had COVID anyway already, given how many people were travelling to/from the Island Nov 2019 to Feb 2020.
So anyone who thinks we’ve never had community spread is delusional.
As I think a couple of the posters already mention, this isn’t going away let’s just crack on. And if those morons who don’t want to get vaccinated get ill then tough, it’s those folk who we could do with wiping off the planet anyway.
We should refuse to treat unvaccinated patients with COVID (those of vaccine age anyway!).
Who are any of you to decide what I should risk for the safety and well being of my family?
Learn to to live without it
I really don’t understand why everyone is saying we need to live with the virus.
We should focus on developing a sustainable internal economy and food production, invest in renewable energy, in order to reduce our reliance on supply chains that could be disrupted in future. Why wouldn’t we train those 3,000 displaced tourism workers to set up and maintain a national distributed solar grid instead of allowing parasitic CUC to fleece the Caymanian people, who pay some of the highest prices with no consumer protection in the world with one of the strongest currencies. INVEST in our people and their food and energy independence.
Instead, we are content to rush headlong back into the status quo, providing surplus wealth to the likes of hotel owners Dart and Langevin and Real Estate exploiters like Ryan and Joseph. A few bus tours will make ends meet but really we should be looking to innovate when it comes to our economy, not go back to the over-tourism we were slaves to anyway.
All I want to hear is that she is vaccinated and has contracted COVID. Then I want all the dummies who are forcing people to take this jab or lose their job, to sit down and STFU. As we have been saying, the job does not prevent you from getting it or spreading it, it is for your own protection.
If I dont want to take the jab, leave me the hell alone!
Then you should face restrictions on travel and entering shops, banks, restaurants etc. No one ever said the vaccine stops you getting or spreading it but it massively reduce the chances and prevents you from dying.
cool, and if she is not will you STFU and get the damn shot?
PREACH!!!!!
We know taking the jab is for your own protection you uneducated swine. You sound like one of those instagram scientists. No one gives a sh*t if you take the jab or not. We need less people like you anyway.
Vaccinated people will typically have mild symptoms if infected. Elderly or vulnerable vaccinated people should still get checked out if they experience Covid symptoms and have medical care, just as they would if they caught a bad seasonal respiratory virus, since even mild Covid can be nasty to experience.
Unvaccinated people, especially if they are elderly, obese or have underlying health issues should go get vaccinated ASAP as per medical advice and if they are concerned about vaccines they should talk to their doctors about their specific situation. Hospitals all over the world have clear data indicating that the ICUs are filled with a much, much higher percentage of unvaccinated people. They are much more vulnerable to serious impacts from the disease.
I hope the patient is doing well, getting great care and I thank them for getting tested so we can get a clearer idea about whether Covid is already in the community in Cayman.
Here’s the problem, if you look at the modelling, having a partially vaccinated population increases the transmission to the detrement of the unvaccinated. The vaccinated may not know they are sick and continue to spread Covid vs someone unvaccinated feeling like crap and staying at home. People are encouraging you to get vaccinated so that if, or when you do get it, then you are unlikely to need to go to the hospital, or die. If you do need to go to hospital you might be using up valuable resources and take up a bed of someone who couldn’t get vaccinated, hence the further encouragement to get vaccinated. Ending up in hospital is largely avoidable.
…don’t be expecting those of us who are jabbed to
* be paying of your stay at ICU
* be paying for your long covid complications
* be prepared to get kicked out of ICU as a person who was jabbed got a heart-attack, was in a car crash or fell off a ladder – and deserves the ICU bed more than you –
Self-centred, selfish, flat-earther that you are …keep listening to those African “preachers”/witch-doctors…..
Hope it works out for you – but NOT at my or my family’s financial or medical expense…you had all the info and scientific data at your disposal….you chose the wrong door…..
What are you folks bitching about? Yes, there will be a day that community transmission will occur, no one knows when but could be now. Let’s stop freaking out over this, seriously wish people would just relax, understand that they will have to live with the Delta variant just like we live with different strains of the flu each year (funny how no one can get sick anymore these days without the masses thinking it’s Delta). Practice what you know, don’t put your hands to your face, cover your cough with your elbow, sneeze into a tissue or again your elbow etc. Last week three of my colleagues were down with some cold, they stayed home as all companies should mandate. Did they go get tested? NO because it was a cold/sinus that they all overcame. However, thinking back maybe they should have since it’s been revealed that there have been so many protocols not followed with our frontline workers. For example, our Immigration and Customs team are not wearing any protective gear, yet they sit there on their personal phones etc and then go home after their shift, same with Cayman Airways flight crew, same with Agents at the counters, same with Firemen/woman, same with Police Officers etc. So, please enlighten me why the hysteria over travelers when breaches have been happening from several months ago with our 1st line of defense?! but no one including government talks about that. Let’s stop blaming each other, accusing each other. So much hate on this island it’s disgusting, let’s work together to learn to live in this new world.
The voice of reason – thank you
Anybody who realistically doesn’t think COVID is coming to our shores , is living on planet Zog
Unless you want to lock us away forever , this is going to happen. Might as well be now
The only people who should be panicking are the uneducated and ignorant that had the opportunity to get vaccinated and didn’t …..good luck
Trust me the rest of the world is getting on with life and we need to as well
Anyone who thinks it hasn’t been quietly moving in the community already is delusional! For most vaccinated persons, the symptoms are less than a cold and would have been dismissed as a cold.
Not really surprising IMO. If we’re going to relax quarantine in a few weeks anyway what difference does it make? At least I imagine that is what they are thinking. Simply a matter of when, not if now.
Always said it would get back here once the summer travelers returned. Quarantine breaches were obviously going to happen; they’ve been happening all along.
The Delta variant doesn’t play.
Not a good week for the PACT Govt, they were in need of a distraction but I’m sure didn’t want this to be it. Mr Premier, I propose now would be a good time to exhibit some mettle before it all comes crashing down.
Coming soon to Cayman Brac as special people continue to flaunt the quarantine rules.
I would like to see the government’s projections of the costs of hospitalisations if they open our borders to the virus in October. Data from Canada where health costs are much lower was released today –
https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/cihi-covid19-canada-hospital-cost-1.6168531
The average cost of treating a COVID-19 patient who needs intensive care in Canada is estimated at more than $50,000, compared with $8,400 for someone who’s had a heart attack, a new report says.
And so you ask for this to suggest that we should remain closed?
No. Hiwever those that are able to be vaccinated and aren’t will be raising the cost of MY health insurance when, en masse, they need specialized care.
9:07am……get a grip on reality!!!!!!! How many of the already more than 700 cases in Cayman have needed ICU? Very very few! Now, the vast majority of our population have had jabs so even less likely to need ICU.
Which is why everyone should get vaccinated. The CDC reports that they measured 6,500 breakthrough cases that resulted in death or hospitalisation out of 163mio vaccinated people in a study released in July. The risk of ending up in hospital is about 90% lower for those that are vaccinated.
There is nothing shocking about this. People need to remain calm. There is no need to panic, talk about closing schools or locking down. We are going to have COVID, we are going to have to live with it while still going about our daily lives.
Good leadership news in the US today –
“Biden to announce that all federal workers must be vaccinated, with no option for testing”
I know that this is not what many want to hear, but this is inevitable. Cayman cannot realistically continue to pursue a zero-Covid strategy, it simply isn’t tenable, and Cayman cannot remain stuck in the “panic mode” approach that may have made sense 18 months ago but is holding it back now. It is time to open up sensibly and follow the science, which has evolved considerably since the early days. Yes, people will contract Covid. The vast majority of them will be only mildly ill, if that, especially with Cayman’s high vaccination rate. There should be a sound strategy and treatment plan in place by now to assist those very rare few who become more than mildly ill, as well as an attitude that treats them with compassion and empathy rather than scorn and disdain. It’s really time to take a more mature approach both politically and as a community.
“There should be a sound strategy and treatment plan in place by now”
Yes, there should, but if you speak to someone in the private sector medical field, you’ll learn that there isn’t. This is the “no-plan Cayman Islands Government” after all. I feel sorry for those who have no choice but to go to the Cayman Islands Hospital.
Other than that, I agree with you. Let the shit show begin.
10:20 most vaccinated people don’t even need treatment if they catch Covid.
What efforts is Lizette, Ronnie, and the HSA board etc. etc. doing to tackle those who aren’t vaccinated? This is concerning.
Minister Sabrina? New Chief Officer Nellie? New Deputy Chief Officer Bobeth? What say ye?
A large number of HSA staff are unvaxxed to this day! There are even doctors who don’t/refuse to take the jab.
What is HSA management doing? Why is the new board quiet about this? PACT wake up!!! This is now reality
I disagree that this will derail the reopening on Oct 14th. In fact, I do think it will solidify the plans to reopen. The probability that we have already covid in the community in Cayman is high. If this case indeed has a positive test result it will be almost impossible for the government to have certainty that there is no covid in Cayman.
Where the government is failing is with the constant ambiguity of suppression vs managing covid. The only way forward is managing covid. Covid is here to stay. Always using words like “open safely”… what does that mean? What are the metrics used to quantify “safely”?
Is it number of ventilators? No, yesterday they said they are happy with the numbers they have
Is it PPE equipment? No, as they are happy there too
Is it vaccination rates? No, as we are up there and 80% not a target anymore
Is it lack of oxygen? No, as they confirmed it is not that
Are they looking at deferent treatments for covid? Yes
Is it a lack of Plan? YES. As an example schools haven’t gotten any guidance from the government of preparer Oct 14th.
Is it lack of confidence? Yes, Panton cant even look at the camera when he speaks and does not portray any leadership nor confidence.
Is it this ambiguity to try to achieve employment locally and real estate to cool? YES
The stats are out there of how this affects kids, which almost harmless.
We are one of the best prepared counties to introduce Covid. No country out there has had the luxury to be “covid free”, vaccinate 70% of the population and the truly face covid.
The government is acting as if they can create a silver bullet to open up and have covid at bay… at the end of the day we will need to open up and let covid run freely. Keep an eye on new variants go for it.
The government needs to accept that COVID IS HERE TO STAY.
The government has to use this as a spring board to show case how great cayman is and shine a light internationally here that is not some black list… but show case that we are so much more..trust science, gain confidence that no country has ever been at this level of vaccination before introducing covid, that we can get the best technologies for treatments and turn this into an opportunity.
Get some damn confidence and act like a leader!
Covid hasn’t been in the community or else it would have spread like wildfire. You are downplaying covid.
We are living with it you jackass. The problem with your drivel it doesn’t take into account the consequences and subsequent actions and disruption which we are trying to minimise that is avoidable and by taking the necessary precautions of quarantine which we already know work we make living with covid 19 acceptable. This fool fool plan of herd immunity simply doesn’t work and has led no doubt to variant strains becoming a reality.
I could almost hear music when I read your post. Stirring patriotic music.
not sure how anybody can thumbs down this…110% facts.
mr williams needs to consider his position after his comments yesterday.
when the media and every dog in the street knows coviid is here already (due to 5 day quarantine rule – thanks you pact!)
Confirming what we already know ? These people are not quarantining and really don’t care who they infect 54 breaches.Now the government is planning to do the same $#@% listening to some mumbo jumbo theory which made this whole lockdown experience unnecessary and a joke. Get the mortuaries ready folks some won’t be here for Christmas! Pact stop doing bull$#@%please! Get your act together now! .
We need more confirmed cases to reach herd immunity!
We need to learn to live with the virus!!! There will be widespread community transmission at some point regardless of whether we open on october 14 or not. It’s unavoidable. Covid is never going away.
No it was actually eradicated in cayman until travellers brought it in
100%
Agreed
Queue the tissue hoarding fanatics in 3…2..
CUE…
They will have to queue for their TP.
Then the sentence is syntactically incorrect unless you”re Yoda and the sentence is incomplete – “Queue the tissue hoarding fantastics they will”
Trip the light
On my way to CostULess right now!
So, they are speaking of relaxing things and now people aren’t taking quarantine seriously. WTH???
Always gotta have a few people ruin it for everyone else.
That’s why we should name and shame. It may deter those imbeciles.
Name and shame the quarantine breakers! Completely selfish people putting our health and all our sacrifices at risk.
Why would a single case or two stall any opening? Regardless of when we open, next month or next January, or next summer, there will be cases brought into the island.
You can’t pursue a zero case opening strategy with a virus that will be circulating globally for years, if not forever.
All of New Zealand was locked down after 1 case.
Quick, everyone panic. Close the schools, drink bleach, stockpile toilet paper, run for your lives!
Stop it
Im stealing my horse’s Ivermectin. The hell with my horse Flash, it is every man and horse for themselves now.
Don’t forget the horse de-wormer!!!
I’ll be so pissed at PACT if we have a local transmitted case. Bound to happen with quarantine monitors.
8 months ago we sent a young girl to jail for breaking quarantine regulations. I hope the government is going to crack down and punish those responsible for last month quarantine breaches.
Nah it will be like what we do to drunk drivers, slap on the wrist. But if your a furiner you’ll be made an example of.
Isn’t this the normal and expected end result of the decisions that have been made to reduce the COVID suppression measures?
We should not see this as something special as our leaders are making decisions with their eyes wide open.
If this is how we treat 1 case imagine what will happen when the borders re-open…..
You have to imagine, because there is no plan.
point is, we haven’t opened yet, I do expect it when we open but not now.
*boarders
We need to know which homes have quarantine people in it. Help keep tabs on people!
Is this a Nazi state now? It went from “we’re in this all together” to “report your neighbors”
When I’ve been out and about I’ve come across people who have said they were or are unwell…STAY HOME people even if it’s a little cold, even in non COVID times you’re being selfish if you go out and spread your germs!
I trust those who are placing the health of the Nation at risk by breaching quarantine rules are being punished to the full extent of the law. Selfish, ignorant, imbeciles. IMO: $10K fine is not nearly enough deterrent.
No fine is a deterrent if it is not levied, bit like speeding on this Island.
It all depends on the perpetrator’s “contact tracing”. If the perpetrator knows someone of influence, it gets hushed.
54 breaches of isolation protocol… that they know about!
Most of which were deliveries. Which is allowed.
Would be entirely unsurprising.
Why the hell are we reading that large numbers of HSA staff are not vaccinated? That is outright negligence and a breach of their duties. If this crap has leaked in any part through them not following established and widely understood best practices, there should be accountability.
Why would it stall an October 14 opening? If anything it should accelerate it. The inevitable is already here.