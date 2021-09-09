Result pending on suspect COVID community case

Cayman Islands Hospital

(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) is awaiting the test result from a local resident who was admitted to the George Town Hospital on Wednesday evening with symptoms associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient has no travel history and conclusive results are expected to be returned later today. Officials said that the first responders who have come into contact with the person are being isolated. News of this suspected case comes after the health minister revealed yesterday that there were 54 breaches of isolation protocols last month.

In an early morning press release Premier Wayne Panton confirmed that all the necessary safety protocols were being implemented in connection with this suspect case.

“While we keenly await confirmation of the test results from the HSA, I’d like to reassure the public that all of the necessary testing, protective protocols, and precautions have been implemented,” he said. “As we have always done, we will be guided by the science and take the necessary steps to protect the safety of our people.”

Officials, who have not yet revealed the vaccination status of the patient, said that more information will be provided following the outcome of the testing.

During yesterday’s press briefing Health Minister Sabrina Turner said the Travel Cayman team dealt with 54 potential breaches of COVID-19 isolation protocols of varying degrees during the month of August, 20 of whom are being investigated by police. Turner was not able to say how many of the breaches were committed by people isolating on trust but many were related to deliveries.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that in every case the HSA is undertaking tracing and testing. He told CNS that he did not believe the virus had leaked into the community, despite the high number of reported contacts between people in isolation and those in the community. However, those isolating on trust could have breached protocols without the knowledge of the authorities.

If this case proves positive, it will be Cayman’s first community transmission in more than 14 months and is almost certain to stall the 14 October target date to lift some quarantine requirements, which was already on shaky ground.