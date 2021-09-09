Phase 4 of opening plan on shaky ground

Premier Wayne Panton and Governor Martyn Roper at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said that government will not hesitate to put plans to lift quarantine protocols for COVID-19 on hold if concerns, circumstances and data indicates that the situation isn’t safe. Government has committed to supporting those who are suffering economically from the shutdown of tourism if the plan has to be changed, but tomorrow, 9 September, the move to Phase 3 of the reopening plan will come into effect. In this phase restrictions on who can travel to and from the Cayman Islands will be lifted and the islands will open up to commercial flights.

Speaking at Wednesday’s press briefing, Panton said there will now be a government press briefing every week to keep the public informed about the circumstances as we approach 14 October, which is the date when the isolation requirements are scheduled to be removed for those who are fully vaccinated with a verifiable and approved shot.

The premier said that the next five weeks will act as an observation period ahead of that key date. “Whether or not we move to Phase 4 will depend heavily on what we observe over the next few weeks,” Panton said.

He also made it clear that the target of 80% for the national vaccination rate was no longer a significant factor in the decision to open the borders. He said the government simply wants as many people as possible to get vaccinated to protect themselves from getting very ill and reduce the potential level of transmission to others.

Panton said the target was “becoming increasingly meaningless”, and while the vaccination rate was one consideration, there were many others that were informing government decisions. These include the increase in positive cases of the virus among people in isolation, which Panton said was “unsettling”.

So far this week there have been 32 positive cases of the virus among those tested as they reach the end of their quarantine period and at least 12 of them were fully vaccinated individuals.

Panton said that since February, 325 travellers have tested positive and only 62 of those were vaccinated. But the breakthrough rate has increased significantly in the last few months since the Delta variant became the dominant strain.

But he said that the government still had to balance valid concerns about protecting children who cannot be vaccinated with the need to reopen the border and begin to redevelop Cayman’s once successful tourism business.

As he opened the press briefing Wednesday, Panton said that government was listening to people’s concerns and recognised the anxiety out there as we get closer to lifting isolation requirements. He said people were worrying about the unknown, about children and other vulnerable loved ones, while others were worrying about their loss of savings, their businesses and jobs and when they would be able to go back to work.

He made it clear that the 14 October was not set in stone but also implied that government was still hopeful that the borders could begin to reopen if it was safe to do so. But he said Cayman had to begin lifting quarantine requirements at some point as the current situation was unsustainable.

The premier pointed to the terrible impact the spread of the virus is having on Jamaica’s healthcare system, the increasing death toll in the UK and the current infection levels all over the world, as new lockdowns are reintroduced in country after country.

Panton said the Delta variant and its rate of infection was a “game changer” because its impact on children was still not well known, but the government and its team of experts were following the research.

While the vaccine is not preventing the spread of the Delta variant as well as had been hoped and breakthrough infections are increasing, the vaccine is still very effective at preventing serious illness or death, the premier said, as he continued to urge more people to come forward for the vaccine.

He said that the vaccine remains the best protection there is, but when Cayman opens other safety protocols, such as mask mandates and social distancing, were very much on the table.

Throughout this pandemic Cayman has had the advantage of watching and learning what is happening in other countries and not having to fight the virus at home. Panton said that would continue to happen and the international situation would inform the decisions, as government remained focused on a safe reopening of borders.

Government continues to weigh vaccine mandates for some workers, new testing protocols and even reintroducing the electronic tagging this month for all travellers. However, it is now apparent that the October target date to begin the phase out of quarantine is shakier than at any time to date.

Panton explained that government would do its best to keep people up to date about the data informing decisions and let people know with certainty one way or the other when ‘C-Day’ would actually be.

“Government will continue to provide you with information on what to expect,” Panton said, as well as how everyone can help mitigate the increased risk of transmission. “But if data or other concerns makes the plan untenable, we will respond accordingly,” he added.