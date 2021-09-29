Connor found guilty in home invasion case

Shane Connor

(CNS): Shane Connor (44) from George Town has been convicted in connection with a home robbery, aggravated burglary and a number of other related crimes that took place more than four years ago. It took a jury of four women and two men four hours on Wednesday to decide that Connor was the third man, along with Caine Thomas and Elmer Wright, who terrorized a couple when they broke into their home in Patrick’s Island in the early hours of 17 June 2017.

After the verdict the judge remanded him back in to custody until his sentencing, which was set for the end of November. Connor, who had denied all six charges against him, has said he will appeal the verdict.

From the moment of his arrest, Connor had claimed he was in East End at the time of the crime. He has maintained that he knew nothing about the catalog of offences and barely knew any of the other men involved.

During the course of his defence against the charges he had claimed that the police investigation was poor, that he had been framed and that the authorities had conspired with Caine Thomas, one of the accomplices in the crime who testified against him.

The crime spree had started with an attempted burglary at a house on Camelot Drive off the West Bay Road, in which the three men smashed a camera and other property as they tried and failed to gain entry.

The men then stole a car from the Marriott hotel parking lot before ending up at the home of Steve and Maria Butler, where they forced their way in. They awoke the couple, threatened and assaulted them, bound and gagged them and tied them to chairs with duct tape. The robbers then fled with cash and goods worth over $30,000.

The arrests began when Thomas, the youngest of the trio, tried to escape a traffic stop in George Town the next day while evidence related to the crime was in the boot of his car, all of which was discovered when he crashed the vehicle in the ensuing chase.

This led to the arrest of Elmer Wright and Connor. While Wright was charged in 2018 and subsequently convicted last year, it was not until Thomas named Connor as the third man and agreed to give evidence against him that the crown charged Connor.

With Thomas’ evidence, along with traces of Connor’s DNA in a glove found in Thomas’ car, as well as extensive phone evidence, prosecutors were able to build the case against Connor and charge him, some two years after the crime.