More Prospect kids have COVID but school to reopen

Senior Forensic Scientist Christian Taylor operates a machine used in PCR testing

(CNS): Several more students from Prospect Primary School have tested positive for COVID-19 but officials said the school will still reopen Thursday. It appears there are now six cases of the coronavirus related to the school, all connected to the same class, but Public Health officials are giving out only limited information regarding the latest cases of community transmission. Three of the four Year 6 students from PPS who have COVID are now isolating with their families but the rest of the children will be able to return to school tomorrow, officials have said. Meanwhile, another six people have tested positive in relation to the George Town Primary School outbreak during exit testing and that school remains closed.

Officials told CNS that they will be releasing details of when the school will open tomorrow.

Parents with children at Prospect not isolating are asked to contact their family doctor or the Flu Hotline at 947-3077, 925-6327 or 1-800-534-8600 if their children develop flu-like symptoms. They can also take children to the Flu Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm or to the Accident and Emergency Department outside of those hours.

In addition to the local cases related to the two school outbreaks, four travellers have tested positive for the virus. Public Health has not released any details on exactly how many children are currently showing symptoms of the virus, though the first case relating to Prospect Primary was in a child who was sick and had gone to the flu clinic.

With 15 new positive cases reported Wednesday, including the four travellers, there are currently 68 active cases among those in quarantine, and 24 of those individuals are showing symptoms of the coronavirus. Of the 15 people who tested positive today, 13 were vaccinated.

Vaccination figures continue to increase steadily, with 78% of the population now having had at least one dose.

Boosters are now being administered to all extremely vulnerable people, including those with organ transplants, on dialysis or chemotherapy, and people living with HIV/AIDS.