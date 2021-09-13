Bird hits CAL windshield on Brac to GC flight

Cayman Airways Max 8 aircraft wing tip (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Passengers aboard Sunday night’s Cayman Airways flight from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman had an unnerving moment when the B737-8 aircraft turned back shortly after takeoff because a bird had struck the windshield. The captain did not declare an emergency as the windscreen was not damaged and the plane was functioning normally, but out of an abundance of caution, CAL said, the pilot returned the aircraft to the Charles Kirkconnell Airport, landing safely at 6:06pm, in order to have it thoroughly checked before continuing the flight.

All 122 passengers remained on board while the airline’s maintenance and engineering department conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft for primary, secondary and hidden damage. The engineers concluded that the aircraft was free of damage, and the flight departed at 7:36pm for an 8:05pm arrival on Grand Cayman, airline officials said in a release.