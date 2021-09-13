Vaccine numbers grow, mask mandates re-emerge

Governor Martyn Roper

(CNS): Businesses and government agencies began implementing mask mandates at the weekend as fears that Cayman’s COVID-free community bubble has burst. The concern has also fuelled a surge in the uptake of the vaccine, with an additional 514 people getting shots over the weekend. The national vaccination rate of people with both doses is now at 71% and climbing, and 75% of the population with at least one dose.

Meanwhile, government offices, from the court house to the port authority, introduced mask mandates and social distancing protocols.

Banks, shops and other customer-facing businesses also began introducing mask mandates for staff and some were asking their customers to also wear masks.