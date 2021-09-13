Vaccine numbers grow, mask mandates re-emerge
(CNS): Businesses and government agencies began implementing mask mandates at the weekend as fears that Cayman’s COVID-free community bubble has burst. The concern has also fuelled a surge in the uptake of the vaccine, with an additional 514 people getting shots over the weekend. The national vaccination rate of people with both doses is now at 71% and climbing, and 75% of the population with at least one dose.
Meanwhile, government offices, from the court house to the port authority, introduced mask mandates and social distancing protocols.
Banks, shops and other customer-facing businesses also began introducing mask mandates for staff and some were asking their customers to also wear masks.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
Category: Health, health and safety
Shut up about the kids already. Kids are like cruise ships on legs, walking Petri dishes of disease. It’s just what they do. If you don’t like it, don’t have them.
A mask should be worn when you can’t social distance, in a crowded location or if you are unvaccinated. The other places a mask should be worn is hospitals, nursing homes, airports, prisons and transportation.
Why only the unvaccinated? Vaccinated ppl can spread COVID too.
The mask mandate when you can’t social distance is the Covid protocol the whole world uses. Why is it not good enough for CI?
Mask Mandates are offensive. Even more so here with high vaccination rate and when the risk of transmission is so low.
It is time for us all to take responsibility for ourselves. I will not patronize businesses with mask requirements
I hope you can live without power because CUC has a mask mandate!
Sounds like a win-win. I’ve found that persons who are aggrieved by the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask are generally customers worth losing.
Good, since you obviously can’t be trusted.
Going to go hungry then.
Let the great mask debate begin.
No border opening, no mask.
With you bro. I don’t see any risk at the current time. Contact tracing has been completed and no more positives found. Move on, nothing to see here.
Which is probably the antithesis of what incoming visitors are expecting. They are expecting to come here and NOT have to deal with masks and distancing.
Sucks to be you, unaware traveler. I’m sorry. It’s not what I would have chosen for you. I would have given you a choice between coming here without quarantine and having to wear masks, and coming here, quarantine for six days, and thereafter travel freely about the community, mask free.
I know which I would choose.
Every place thats open in the Caribbean has some type of mask mandate!
I see 700 + cases in Cayman and as a tourist I would plan on wearing a mask at the airport, in situations where I can not social distance, or when I am in a large crowd. I will not travel anywhere that I have to quarantine! Masks are not a big deal to me or my family. It would be a big deal to spend 5,10 or 14 days in quarantine prison while on our holiday.
wasn’t a law passed last year that makes it illegal for businesses to make you wear mask, or refuse you entry in their premises if you dont have a mask on?
No. Why would they do that.
They changed it back a few months ago allowing them to refuse.
no, no there wasn’t.
Yes there was
In Florida
The Law was amended to permit business to refuse entry to those not wearing masks.
Yes, somewhere in a red US state. Stop watching FoxNews!
Because you can still spread the virus, even if you’re vaccinated.
I’m vaccinated and I’m back to masking up in the grocery stores etc, because if I contract the virus, I may show zero symptoms but I’m still otherwise infectious to other, immune-suppressed individuals.
And I believe it to be my social responsibility to limit the threat where I can, to other vulnerable members of Cayman.
So are we just going to mask up to the end of time, even when most people are vaccinated, because someone, somewhere could always be at risk?
Yes, to the end of time, you twat.
Until such time that we have sufficient herd immunity, then so be it.
I don’t mind, for me it’s a small price to pay. I’m otherwise healthy and get to be grateful for that each day.
I can wear a mask for others who aren’t as lucky.
It’s personal choice, you don’t have to wear a mask, don’t wear one. But if me wearing a mask stops someone else getting it, then I’m pretty comfortable with that decision.
Thank you! You are a decent human being. It is not THAT oppressive to throw a mask on while running errands, walking to your table at a restaurant, etc. Minor inconvenience for protecting the vulnerable.
I feel for those who work in grocery stores, hospitals, etc who have to mask up for 8+ hours a day.
I don’t drive for the same reason. Or go outside.
My vaccinated family, friends and I will not be spending any money at establishments requiring masks.
That’s great news. Means there will be more space for me and my family who will only be spending our money in stores and services where masks are mandatory.
Your banks money, not yours
Yes you will.
why?
Be a decent human. You can still contract COVID. You likely won’t have symptoms or they may be mild but for the greater good of the entire community, can you just put a mask on while you pick up your groceries, walk to your table at an indoor dining establishment, do your business at the bank, etc.? It’s really a small ask.
Being vaccinated does not mean you have no further responsibility.
Ok. My vaccinated friends and family won’t miss your selfish clan.
we do not need a–hole Probably red neck entitled Karens and Kents like you here
Starve then you utter muppet.
1:43 pm, that was the stupidest comment of the year, when all food shops/restaurants make the rule that everyone has to wear face masks, what are you going to do ?
As if anyone cares.
You should have said: “My SELFISH family, friends and I will not…..”
If you don’t know by now that even if you are vaccinated you can still spread the virus to others (who may not be eligible for the vaccine even if they wanted it), you must be living under a rock!
Persons who only have the ability to think of themselves would never see the point in protecting others. We know who you are and will protect ourselves against your ignorance as always.
As someone who is vaccinated, I’m not following the necessity for masks again. I took the vaccine and I’m ready to return to normalcy. I’ve reduced my own chances from severe symptoms so what’s the point of masks at this point?
You need to wear a mask to protect me and everyone else in the community.
Remember that just because you are vaccinated, doesn’t mean that you can not have Covid, and then transmit it to those you come in contact with.
Community creates Country right.
Keep your nauseating sound bites to yourself.
What was the point of the F%&KING Jab then?
Are you vaccinated? If so, you are protected, so don’t need other people to wear masks to protect you. If not, get vaccinated. Problem solved.
Well said. Everyone else who is at risk has had the chance to take the vaccine, so there is really no need for masks, except to virtue signal to others.
What about my three children under the age of 9? Do you really not care about anyone besides yourself?
I have kids under the age of 9, but the risk of covid to them is extremely low. This is a well known fact. It’s about statistics – has nothing to do with not caring.
What about kids
Again, the risk to kids is extremely low. This is common knowledge. How do you not know this by now?
You seem to be quite acquainted with the phenomenon of virtue signaling.
It depends on the situation. Definitely in grocery stores where there are young children under 12 who can’t be vaccinated and those who are immunocompromised. In a bar or restaurant, I probably won’t wear it either unless its required. I’m not worried about infection as I’m young, healthy and fully vaccinated. The research is also showing that a natural infection after being double vaccinated will also boost your immunity quite dramatically against Covid.
“most vaccinated people with a breakthrough infection are likely to have mild symptoms. And they may even benefit, in the long run: Every exposure to the virus is an opportunity for the immune system to strengthen its defenses against variants that may emerge in the future.”
Source: https://www.nytimes.com/article/covid-breakthrough-delta-variant.html
Children under 12 are at extremely low risk to Covid, so saying you are doing it to protect them does not make sense, as they are not at risk.
Yes there will be a small minority of people who are immune-compromised, but we can’t let the minority dictate to the majority. Better that they protect themselves.
If I were immune-compromised, I wouldn’t expect the rest of the country to wear masks just for me. I would take my own precautions and let others live as normal a life as possible.
because they can, thats why. Not anti-vax, but the mortality rate for people with vaccines (ie anyone under 60) is so small.
Perhaps people here should worry about diabetes, obesity, alchohol and the vast amount of other health issues. Imagine if we took as many steps to stop drunk drivers and general unhealthy lifestyles – the burdon that would remove from health services would be far greater than caring about covid with 75% of the population vaccinated (the % is probabbly even higher since NSO doesnt even know the population count, lol….)
This. Thank you. Constantly overlooked.
“I’ve reduced my own chances…..”. No reply needed.
You have had ample opportunity to reduce yours. At this point, we don’t give two shits about your sort.
Yep. Selfish people don’t change even when vaccinated. Who cares if an under 12 gets covid and dies because they were asymptomatic!
The risk to kids is exceptionally low, even with the Delta variant.