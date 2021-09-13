Man seriously wounded in stabbing

(CNS): The Strand Plaza entertainment complex off the West Bay Road was the location of yet another violent incident this weekend, which resulted in a young man being taken to hospital with serious stab wounds. Police said they responded to a report at around 12.30am on Sunday, 12 September, and found a 25-year-old man from South Sound with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the George Town hospital, where he remains in a stable condition and under observation. Police are now investigating the case but have not yet said what they believe happened or issued any details of suspects, despite the significant CCTV coverage in the area. No arrests have been made yet.

Detectives asked anyone who witnessed the incident to forward and provide any information they may have by calling the West Bay Police Station on 949 3999, or anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website.