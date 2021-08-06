Customs claims changes will improve experience

Customs and Border Control officer

(CNS): Customs and Border Control (CBC) has implemented a new system for appointing agents who handle the importation of goods, which they say is part of improving the customer experience, and making things more efficient and secure. Despite criticism by some that the latest change to the system will be more bureaucratic, technically challenging for some people and could even eliminate the need for an agent, putting them out of business, Customs stated that all the changes being rolled out are about modernizing the system. Officials said the manual process allowed for possible duplication and the risk of personal information being shared with a third party.

“Some agents also expressed a challenge in keeping up with the amount of manual forms they received, which took time to be processed and sometimes caused a delay in clearing goods,” the officials stated in a press release. They said most agents requested that CBC automate the process to allow the importer to assign them electronically instead of completing a manual form and waiting for it to be approved and then processed.

“It is important to note that CBC’s technology systems are being implemented in phases, so from time to time there will be enhancements and changes to systems in order to improve customer experience,” officials stated in a release following questions submitted by CNS about the changes based on concerns of some readers.

The old process had required importers to download a copy of the AOA form from the CBC website or collect a manual copy, which they then completed. This plus a copy of a government issued ID would be sent to their agent of choice, who would then submit the documents to customs for approval.

These steps were required for each agent the importer used. The new automated process for people registering with the Customs Online System (COLS) is all technology based. It gives the importer the control to appoint as many agents as they intend to use, to remove agents they no longer use or update these when necessary.

Importers now have the freedom to complete the process online from anywhere in the world at their convenience. The process also manages the risk of personal information being shared with third parties and allows for the process to be more expedient and less likely for a delay in the process.

The need to assign an agent is in accordance with section 41 (1) of the Customs and Border Control Act (2021 Revision). This legal requirement is the basis upon which CBC requires importers to appoint an Agent who is doing business on their behalf.