Government to honour Howell ahead of funeral

Wellesley Howell

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government will fly the national flag on all government buildings at half-mast today in honour of Wellesley Howell, who died on 23 July at the age of 106. Cayman’s oldest resident at the time of his death was born in Jamaica in 1915 and moved here in 1958 to join a band. He was a saxophonist and craftsman who made and mended shoes at his George Town store for decades. Howell’s funeral will take place Saturday, 7 August, at the First Baptist Church on Crewe Road. The viewing will be from 1:30pm-2:30pm with the service immediately following.