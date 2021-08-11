Cadet Corp boss moves to health ministry as DCO

Bobeth O’Garro

(CNS): Bobeth O’Garro, who was the commandant of the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps, has been appointed as the deputy chief officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness. O’Garro has had a long public sector career but up until now it has been largely in uniform. She began as an extended service instructor at the Cayman Islands Marine Institute, before joining the RCIPS as a police constable and then moving on to the cadet corps, where she rose through the ranks to become a Lieutenant Colonel.

Some of O’Garro’s recent work across the civil service has included recruitment for the Cayman Islands Regiment, creating a joint partnership with At Risk Youth, as well as working on the Deputy Governor’s Wellness Programme for the past seven years.

In her new job she will be responsible for overseeing the four departments for which the ministry is responsible as well as a team of policy analysts and specialists.

O’Garro said she was delighted to join the ministry team, who had been welcoming and supportive. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to effect change that will positively impact the lives of Caymanians. It is my goal to follow my favourite inspirational quote in all that I do: ‘Lead by example, do what you want others to follow and never ask others to do what you are not willing to do yourself’,” she said.

Originally from the district of George Town, she has a masters of education from the University of Bristol, a postgraduate diploma in international business (University Of Liverpool), a postgraduate certificate in global executive leadership (UCCI & FIU), and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology (UWI, Mona).

“During her recruitment, she demonstrated a level of competency and ability to develop and implement a range of policies and strategies, displaying a sound understanding of the role and the responsibilities that come with it,” said Acting Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie. “She has good knowledge of best HR and internal audit practices. In addition, her direct involvement with and appreciation for activities associated with health and wellness shone through. All of these made her a standout among other applicants, and a perfect fit for the role.”